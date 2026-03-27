Transfer edge Amaree Williams looking to boost Mississippi State's pass rush

In his two seasons at Florida State, Amaree Williams displayed his versatility and played on both sides of the ball. But after transferring to Mississippi State in January, Williams has switched his focus to solely on the defensive side of the ball.

These days Williams is lining up at edge for Zach Arnett’s defense and is getting adjusted to the Maroon and White. On Thursday he met with the media to discuss that transition:

Q: Why was Mississippi State the right fit for you and how’s it going so far?

Williams: It’s gone great. I’ve had an amazing two weeks and I feel like I’m all settled in now. As far as (Zack) Arnett, he’s a guy that I’ve seen what he did at Florida State while I was there and also what he’s done in the past here. So he’s a guy that once I headed to the transfer portal, he was a guy that I believed I could trust and he’s put me in aggressive situations so far.

Q: How fun is it playing that attack style of defense?

Williams: Man, for us it’s an amazing opportunity. Shoot, there’s no right or wrong. You can play fast and physical. There’s no right or wrong so I’m loving it.

Q: There’s been a lack of pass rush on this defense lately. What can Zack Arnett do to change that?

Williams: I mean, that’s why we’re here. I feel like we’ve brought in great guys. Tre, Bam Bam (Trevion Williams) is returning we’ve got some great guys and I feel like that room could be the best in the country. As far as our ceiling, I don’t feel like we’ve got one.

Q: Coming in with several other Florida State guys, how did that ease the transition?

Williams: Yeah, that’s one of the hardest things about the transfer portal. Like for me, my freshman year at Florida State to the time I hit the transfer portal, it’s like a whole different team. So the state of the transfer portal is kind of crazy. But now being able to come here and having guys that I’m familiar with just made it that much easier.

Q: Who are some of the guys that were already here that have taken you under their wing?

Williams: I would say Bam Bam (Trevion Williams), I feel he’s the leader in our room. He’s a guy that if I have any questions I’m always able to go to. I think Champ (LaKendric James) has done a great job developing himself over this past year. Will (Whitson), he’s getting back into it but he’s doing good.

Q: What’s it like going against the offensive line?

Williams: Actually that’s kind of funny because when I was in the transfer portal, that was one of the things I asked the offensive line coach. How’s the O-line going, how are they doing, how’s it looking for them? So those are the guys that I’m going against every day, and they’re giving me amazing looks.

Q: How is the adjustment from Tallahassee to Starkville?

Williams: Yeah, it’s definitely different. But I’ve loved it. I’ve had a great transition and I’m locked in.

Q: How would you give a scouting report of yourself?

Williams: I would say speed. Speed is something that I’ve always had. I don’t want people to sleep on my physicality and strength. I feel like I’m one of the most physical people on the team. We practice physically, I want that. I believe I’m one of the most physical guys on this team and I’m going to try to get after the quarterback.