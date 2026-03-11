Mississippi State signee Andrea Flores celebrates Miss Basketball honor

Andrea Flores has one journey coming to an end while another is beginning in her basketball career.

Flores cemented herself as one of the all-time greats at the school as she’s racked up more than 2,500 points in her career and she capped with another major honor on Tuesday night. Flores was named a Finalist for Tennessee’s Miss Basketball and Flores would come away the winner of the Class 3A award.

Many goals were set by Flores when she started her basketball career and earning the Miss Basketball award was high on her list. Seeing that hard work come to fruition made for a night she would never forget.

“Being on that stage alongside great basketball players is very special. That was a surreal moment for me,” Flores said. “I’m very proud of myself and seeing the fruit of everything I’ve done over the last few years. It’s really special.”

Flores leads Daniel Boone to great season

Flores had a phenomenal senior season for her team. She led them to a 26-4 record and an 8-0 mark in district play. After losing just three games in the regular season, the run came to an end in the first round of the playoffs on Wednesday as Dyersburg knocked off the Trailblazers 46-34.

It was a tough finish to the year for DBHS, but Flores never stopped being herself.

“It’s been really special for us. We’ve put so much work in and had so many tears. We’re very close on and off the court and have gotten a lot closer towards the end knowing it’s our last go round as seniors. It’s special for us and for the underclassmen.

“Every game I try to play my best and show the passion and love I have for the game. I try to play both sides of the floor and be a good person and teammate. That’s gotten me far.”

That passion is what attracted coach Sam Purcell and the Mississippi State coaching staff to Flores. Last summer, the coach put a full court press on Flores to commit to the Bulldogs after a strong summer on the circuit.

Averaging 23.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.5 steals per game has certainly backed up what Purcell saw and Flores. After her visit to Starkville before her commitment, she saw that the coach was backing things up as well and he wasn’t bluffing about what he and State had to offer.

“His energy and his whole demeanor is great,” Flores said. “He gets you pumped up and won’t let you have a bad day. He’s going to push you to be the best and the whole coaching staff just wants what’s best for the players. They care for you outside of basketball. I keep in touch with them every single day and it’s more than basketball. I’m very excited.

“I think that the work that they put in and not backing down stood out this year. Being able to hang in with teams and pushing through adversity I think that’s something they did well. They just care for one another.”

Flores is now ready to bring what she’s done on the high school level and put it into play with the team to help get the Bulldogs over the top. With Albertville (Ala.) standout Lani Smallwood, Flores brings some young energy into the building.

Both players are coming in hungry to help the team but Flores knows that it will be a tough challenge.

“I think me and Lani want it bad,” Flores said. “We have the will and we work hard. I think we’ll be able to spread the floor out a little more and get some shots from three. Being able to do all the little things, play hard and coming in with the work ethic will be key for us.”