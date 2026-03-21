Mississippi State receiver Anthony Evans: 'I just couldn't give it up'

Shortly after the Duke’s Mayo Bowl concluded, Mississippi State receiver Anthony Evans knew he had a decision to make and had three options. He could enter the transfer portal and test his worth. He could also try his luck with the NFL Draft or return to Mississippi State for his final collegiate campaign.

Obviously, Evans chose to return to Starkville and for good reason. Evans encountered a lot of success in Jeff Lebby’s offensive system last season, first and foremost. He led the Bulldogs with 67 catches and finished second with 831 receiving yards.

Earlier this week, Evans met with the media to discuss that decision among other topics:

Q: What went into that decision-making process to return to Mississippi State for another season?

Evans: There is nothing like trying to get developed for another year, trying to take advantage of the opportunity of being in college. There was no need to rush to go to the NFL. I feel like the NFL is going to be there no matter what. So just come back and get developed for my last year. I just couldn’t give it up.

Q: What did this offense do for you last year?

Evans: I knew coming here was going to help showcase my abilities, stretch the field and make plays in space. I felt like Coach (Jeff) Lebby put me in position to do that.

Q: With new receivers coach Philips Montgomery, what’s it like working with him so far?

Evans: There’s nothing like using his old knowledge. He’s an old head. So I feel like being able to pick his brain is helping him help me is just what he’s here for.

Q: You feel like you have stepped into a leadership role this year?

Evans: Yes sir. I feel like I am the leader of the room and I am a senior now. So I am having to take over the role that Brenen (Thompson) did last year. It’s just something that helps me grow as a player and as a person.

Q: Anyone faster than you at receiver this year?

Evans: It’s pretty close, it’s close. I won’t say any names but it’s close.

Q: Who do you feel like can take that role that Brenen had last year?

Evans: Really everybody has a fair shot. I feel like everybody is going out there balling and it’s just Day 2. Coming out fast on Saturday is going to show a lot. I feel like Gracen (Harris) and Quis (Marquis Johnson) are for sure the top two runners, Frisco (Sanfrisco Magee) is as well. The new guys coming in and making play so far, it’s just great to see.

Q: What has Frisco’s biggest growth been these last two years?

Evans: I’ve been preaching to him. We’ve all been preaching to him, as well. It’s just his confidence. I feel like once he sees that he can do it he is going to do it, He is going to be great. I feel like he is going to be very good.

Q: How’s it been seeing KaMario Taylor move into the QB1 role after last year?

Evans: I feel like it’s just like Frisco. It’s just his confidence and him seeing us going out there and getting the timing (down). I feel like our chemistry out there is going to be elite.