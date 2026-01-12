Anthony Evans announces return to Mississippi State for 2026

Another critical piece to Mississippi State’s roster in 2026 will be returning for another year.

Wide receiver Anthony Evans is, seemingly, the last of the awaited roster announcements for Bulldog fans and he made his intentions known on Monday that he will be coming back for his senior season. Evans had a breakout junior campaign in year one with State in 2025 and he has a chance to be the Bulldogs’ leading receiver next season.

After transferring after spending two seasons at Georgia, Evans had a massive season in year one with the State Bulldogs. He had to replace Kevin Coleman in the slot after the former State receiver had 74 catches for 932 yards and six touchdowns and transferred to Missouri for his final year. While Evans didn’t quite hit the production of Coleman, he and Brenen Thompson were a formidable duo in the SEC.

Evans had 13 catches for 123 yards and one touchdown in his first two years with Georgia, but Jeff Lebby’s offense would give him the production he craved. In 2025, Evans had 67 catches for 831 yards and four touchdowns. He led the team in catches and was second behind Thompson’s school-record 1,054 receiving yards. He also finished fourth in touchdowns behind Thompson (6) and tight end Seydou Traore (5).

The Converse, Texas native had 100 yards receiving on three different occasions with his career-high coming at Arkansas when he had five catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns. Evans also proved to be the hero of that game hauling in a touchdown pass and run on 4th down that turned into a score and Lebby’s first SEC win.

Now, Evans has a chance to cement himself as one of the most productive receivers in school history. A similar season as this year will net him inside the top 10 all-time in career yardage. With Thompson graduating, Evans will be flanked by Missouri transfer Marquis Johnson and currently has production returning at the other outside spot with Ayden Williams and Sanfrisco Magee.

The Bulldogs have now retained just about everyone that the staff wanted for another season. Notable defensive players Kelley Jones, Isaac Smith, Zakari Tillman, Will Whitson, Tyler Lockhart, Jaray Bledsoe and others have announced their intentions for another season while Kamario Taylor, Fluff Bothwell, Xavier Gayten and others will be back on offense as well.

State has also added eight new transfer portal players to the roster with three offensive commitments and five on the defensive side of the ball.