Blake Bevis welcoming new challenge at Mississippi State

Had Blake Bevis decided to call it a college career after last season and gone through with being drafted to an MLB team, no one would have blamed him.

Bevis was a First Team All-MAC member last season and a two-time All-Conference standout at Ball State over the course of three seasons. He had a career .296 batting average with 192 hits, 43 doubles, 41 home runs, four triples and 146 RBI and he also pitched in 16 games during his career. With all of that in mind, Bevis was considered one of the top prospects for the draft out of his conference, but he couldn’t finish his collegiate baseball journey without testing himself in the best baseball conference in America.

Bevis entered the transfer portal and signed with Mississippi State. He didn’t enter a situation where he was guaranteed a starting spot. To the contrary, Bevis joined the roster later in the process as State had plenty of talent accumulated both at first base and as a possible designated hitter. He’s hit the ground running and welcomed that competition at a much bigger challenge.

“It wasn’t really a hard transition. As soon as you got here in the fall, you were pretty welcomed in,” Bevis said. “I wouldn’t say there was too much on my plate with understanding what this place is all about and how much it means to all of us and to me personally now.”

Bevis signed on with Bulldogs for the challenge

Bevis joined a roster that had established options at his spot in Noah Sullivan and Reed Stallman returning from last year’s team. In addition to those players, State brought back veterans Bryce Chance and Gatlin Sanders, and added some critical pieces out of the transfer portal.

It’s been an interesting mix of transfer players, returning standouts and even some talented freshmen that have made up Brian O’Connor’s first roster. Bevis has spent plenty of time learning the ins and outs of Starkville but also how O’Connor’s teams operate. So far, everyone has played their role and making sure the squad comes together nicely; despite all of the different backgrounds.

“I’d say it was just a conscious effort among everyone to kind of get to know each other and bond,” Bevis said of the team chemistry. “I would attribute a lot of it to the Mississippi State guys that were here to teach us how Mississippi State ran things and then the Virginia guys did a great job of explaining how the Virginia coaches did things. Everyone else just kind of came together and meshed well as a group.”

In each of Bevis’ first three seasons, he’s accumulated at least 11 home runs and over 50 hits. His home run total grew from 11 as a freshman to 12 his second season and then he put together a career-high 18 home runs last year. He’s also batted over .300 in each of the last two seasons as he’s become a more consistent hitter.

Even a veteran batter like Bevis was a little shaken by his first weekend in Dudy Noble, however. Through the first two games of the weekend series against Hofstra, Bevis went 0-for-4 with a couple of strikeouts. He walked twice in the season opener, but it took some time for him to zone in on the game.

Things looked much different when Bevis turned around to the midweek. In wins over Troy and Alcorn State, he finished 4-for-6 with six RBI, three walks, his first stolen base and, most importantly, his first long ball.

“I think anytime you start the season – especially with a new team – there’s definitely some nerves. As soon as I got that first hit out of the way, it was a huge relief,” Bevis said. “I’m a confident player as it is, but there’s definitely some new nerves in a new uniform on a new stage. I feel like I’m in a good spot moving forward.”

First home run at The Dude comes early

Out of the 40-plus home runs he’s hit in his college baseball career, the first one in a State uniform just felt different. Bevis would step into the box against Alcorn and deliver a long ball just inside the foul pole in left field that would get the Bulldogs going early in that game.

It was an all-around memorable night for Bevis as he had six RBI in the three at bats he produced against Alcorn. It was certainly his welcome moment to the big stage.

“It felt great,” Bevis said of the home run. “Glad that I stayed within myself on the pitching we were facing. It would be easy to get too big, so I was pleased to stay within my approach at the plate. Always great to get it out of the way in this uniform.”

With the depth that the Bulldogs have across the board, there is no promises as to how much action Bevis will have this season. What is unquestioned, however, is he has the potential for some big numbers in Starkville.

A native of Brentwood, Tenn., Bevis has thrived inside the southern climate. After spending the last three years having to thaw out in May, he’s looking forward to swinging the bat in warmer temps.

“We wouldn’t get this until maybe May in Indiana,” Bevis said. “I can imagine right now it’s probably 30 degrees and windy. It trained me to be a gritty player I feel like, but definitely excited to be back in the south.”