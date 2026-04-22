Blake Bevis stayed ready for his next shot

Mississippi State baseball once again turned to Blake Bevis for a spark on Tuesday.

The utility man was out of the lineup for more than a month before he was added to the order late on Saturday at South Carolina. An injury precaution with first baseman Reed Stallman saw Bevis get his first SEC start since the Arkansas series. He answered the call with four hits and six RBI in two games against the Gamecocks, and again he delivered against Memphis at Dudy Noble Field.

Bevis went 3-4 against the Tigers, scoring twice in an eventual 6-2 win to extend the Bulldogs’ streak to five games heading into Super Bulldog Weekend against LSU.

The senior transfer started nearly every game at Ball State, so the experience of becoming a Bulldog was an adjustment for him. He didn’t sulk, though, and his work in the background paid dividends for himself and his team.

“I’m a confident person, I believe I can go out there and contribute, but you find ways to work on yourself. Control what you can control,” Bevis said. “I did a lot of work in the cages with (Coach Matt Kirby), he simulated at-bats with me. I feel like that helped a ton just to stay ready, so I didn’t go long without seeing at-bats. That’s a big part of the success I’m having now. It was certainly a learning moment, and I’ve learned on the fly, which has been great, but also I’m happy to be out there.”

Before the South Carolina series, Bevis had just one SEC appearance in 2026. He featured in pinch hit situations against Jackson State, Southern Miss and Grambling State, but his plate appearances didn’t jump off the statsheet. His only previous home runs came against Alcorn State and Delaware, and he had just one hit from four appearances over the course of a month.

It wasn’t an ideal situation for any player, let alone someone who was an All-Conference slugger for most of his collegiate career, but Bevis kept at it and listened to what his coaches told him.

“It was certainly new to me, but I believe everything happens for a reason,” Bevis said. “First three years of my career, I started every game. Then I came here, and it’s been different.”

“You just keep preaching to them, be ready. And in Blake’s case, he was hitting a lot of ground balls,” O’Connor said. “He’s a big physical guy, so he made a few adjustments, and candidly, you could see it over the last two or three weeks, just his batting practice. Hitting a lot of balls out of the ballpark, that maybe he didn’t do in the fall, the preseason, and the early part of the season.”

O’Connor was asked twice about the work Bevis put into his swing in his time on the bench. At the weekend, there was a noticeable boost in power. On Tuesday, he nearly added another home run to the two he hit over the weekend.

The adjustment showed, and it came at a great time for the Bulldogs. With plenty left to play for in the SEC, O’Connor’s group needed bats to wake up.

“It was too many ground balls, so that’s on him to make that adjustment,” O’Connor added. “We can make suggestions, and then he’s a mature hitter that can make adjustments and change his focus on the ball and what he’s trying to do. And he’s a big physical guy, and now he’s up there looking to try to do damage. And we’re being rewarded for him hanging in there and making those adjustments to his game.”