Brenen Thompson grabs single season receiving record at Mississippi State

There’s a new single-season record holder for receiving at Mississippi State.

Following Brenen Thompson’s 13-yard catch in the fourth quarter of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl against Wake Forest, Thompson has broken the record for most yards in a single season with 1,054. Thompson’s first two catches of the night netted a total of 60 yards including a 51-yard reception on the first play of the game.

Thompson passed Fred Ross (2015), Mardye McDoyle (1978) and then previous record holder Makai Polk (2021) to cement his name in Bulldog history.

The Spearman, Texas native is in the middle of easily the greatest season of his career. After initially playing for Texas his freshman season, he played two seasons for Oklahoma with the first of those being for Jeff Lebby when the coach was offensive coordinator for the Sooners.

Through his first three seasons in college football, Thompson 27 catches for 502 yards and four touchdowns. He has more than doubled the first three seasons of that production in this season alone as he currently sits at 57 catches, 1,054 yards and six scores. He currently has four catches for 106 yards in the Mayo Bowl and has a 44-yard punt return to boot.

It’s the fourth 100-yard game of the season for Thompson.

The Bulldogs are currently trailing 30-27 in the fourth quarter of the game against Wake Forest after falling behind 30-12.