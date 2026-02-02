Brian O'Connor updates player health, position battles and team chemistry as season looms

Opening Day is just under two weeks away at Dudy Noble Field and excitement has been building among the Mississippi State fanbase since the night the season ended in 2025.

Brian O’Connor is the new dog in town and the head coach has brought with him massive expectations after his highly successful career at Virginia. As excited as the Diamond Dawg fans are to get the season rolling, O’Connor might be the most excited of all to start his tenure in Starkville.

As the countdown is closing in on single digits for first pitch, O’Connor had his first meeting with the media of 2026. He talked about the progress to this point, the battles positionally, the health of his team and more.

Opening Statement

“The first day of spring has arrived. The weather has changed in Starkville. Really excited about getting out there (Monday) with the team. (Sunday) we had an off-day. Excited to get back to work. Certainly, we have more work to continue in the preseason. We’re scheduled to scrimmage (Tuesday) and then scrimmage Friday, Saturday and Sunday and that will take us to Opening Day.

“The men are working incredibly hard. They’re focused. We’ve continued this preseason to get incrementally better each week as we build these pitchers up. That’s a big part of this is logging at bats for the players and the pitchers continue to progress on a throwing progression and pitch-count progression that coach (Justin) Parker and I have laid out for the pitchers to be ready to go for opening weekend.

“I know there’s a lot of excitement coming into this season like there is every season. But I can tell you, for me personally, this Opening Day is one that I’m very much looking forward to. I’m just excited about what this team has in front of us.”

Question: What position battles are you still watching?

BOC: “My approach has been that they’re all up for battle, but the reality is that you have an All-SEC third baseman back in Ace Reese and you’ve got some guys back here that have certainly proven their capability. Even though we continue to make it open competition, we’re still trying to figure out different combinations of who might play where. I love that we have a lot of versatility from a position-player standpoint.

“Somebody like Reed Stallman who had a nice year last year with 10 or 11 home runs, I’ve been really impressed with his fall and preseason and his versatility. His ability to play first base and corner spots in the outfield. I’ll tell you that James Nunnallee and Reed Stallman have been the most consistent from an offensive standpoint. That’s not a knock on anyone else, because they’re all starting to stack it up and put it together.

“Short stop, second base, they’re still competing there for opportunities. Behind the plate, I’ve been really impressed with the consistency of Kevin Milewski. I thought at the end of the fall – especially in the two fall games – he played really well behind the plate and ran our pitching staff very, very well. There’s a lot of them that are still open competition, but it’s starting to take shape for us.”

Q: Aidan Teel and Ace were out for at least a large part of the fall. Do you like where they are health wise?

BOC: “I love where Aidan Teel and Ace Reese are right now. It was unfortunate that Ace Reese was out the entire fall because of the defensive part of it. You wanted to be able to work with him in order for him to get reps for his progression and development in order for our team to be successful. That is what it is. I will tell you, in the three or four weeks that we’ve been back, I feel like his progression at third base has been very, very good and we’ve gotten some quality time in his development.

“Certainly, Aidan Teel missing the back half of the fall wasn’t great. Aidan Teel’s story if you don’t know it, he was just a pitcher as a freshman and got very little at bats. Last year was his first year he was a fulltime position player, so it was unfortunate he missed those opportunities. That said, his preseason has been very good. He’s an elite defensive centerfielder that can really go get it and go throw and I believe there’s a lot of extra base hits and thunder in that bat too.

“They’ve picked up in a great spot and both of those guys are going to be huge, key, everyday contributors for us that have great potential.”

Q: You’ve got a lot of experience on this team, how do you identify the leadership?

BOC: “I actually did an exercise with the team two weeks ago. I gave them a piece of paper and asked them to define leadership – each of them individually. On that sheet of paper was also the roster so I asked them to turn the paper over and identify who they believe the leaders of the team are and why.

“I love it. Loved reading every one of them. How they define leadership and who they look to as leaders and why. Certainly, there’s some returning State players that were listed quite a bit on that, but you’d also be surprised there were some new players that got a lot of votes and great words on why they’re leaders.

“I’ve just always been a believer that no matter what year you are or what your situation is, you can lead your own individual way. We will not have captains at Mississippi State this year because I believe that everybody has to lead their own individual way. It’s a continued work in progress, but the guys that have performed here well already and lead by example are guys that were highly recommended on those papers of great leaders on this ball club.”

Q: How have you seen the team gel together?

BOC: “I had an end of the fall meeting in early November and spent 30-45 minutes with every player talking about their fall and their team and how they felt about the program. To a man, almost every one of them said this was the best team culture they’ve been a part of and that was really great to hear. I shared that with the entire team that so many of their teammates felt that way.

“In order to develop that, you have to have intentionality with what you do every day. The leadership does to create that, but the reality is that great culture is ultimately determined by how that group and clubhouse manage adversity. Adversity is coming and it’s going to come often in this game and in this program. That is when you find out what kind of culture that you have.

“The second thing that I told them is for the last six months we’ve been scrimmaging and two teams have been playing. Next Friday, it’s one lineup. How they manage that in that clubhouse is critically important to the culture. The gelling with the returning Mississippi State guys, some of the Virginia guys, the other transfers and the freshmen, I have been ecstatic with how it has (gone).

“What I have seen that has been most impressive to me is not the rah-rah stuff. It’s actually one player to another player, taking the time to help him develop. It might be a sophomore or junior showing a freshman pitch grip of how he throws a changeup. They don’t look at it as competition within the clubhouse, they look at it as a teammate. When you have that and you see that with your eyes as a coach and you have some talent, you believe that you have a pretty good chance.”