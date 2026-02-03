Brian O'Connor discusses expectations at Mississippi State and Gehrig Frei's role in 2026

As Brian O’Connor prepares for year one with Mississippi State, there’s a lot for the Diamond Dawg head man to be excited about.

The coach has a veteran roster filled with talented players from across the country and talented young players also fill out the group. This time next week will be game week for the Bulldogs with expectations at an all-time high and the team is going through the final preparations for what’s ahead.

Before the season begins, O’Connor previewed his season with his thoughts on the high expectations, what he learned from not reaching those expectations a season ago at Virginia and where talented hitter Gehrig Frei fits on his squad.

Question: What is the main message that you’ve been giving to your team?

BOC: “The players that are going to play and pitch, will be the ones that display, consistently, a winning attitude. What is that? That is toughness, that is grit and that’s playing to win every pitch. Those will be the guys that will be on that field wearing this uniform to win for Mississippi State and the players know that. That’s been my message.

“The overall group is excited about what they have in front of them and looking forward to the opportunity. We have just a little bit more work to get done before we’re ready to go.”

Q: Is there anything that you address with your team about managing expectations?

BOC: “It’s a lot of things, it’s day-to-day. If you would have been at our scrimmage on Thursday after the scrimmage was over, I was standing on home plate with the team around me and I’m jumping up and down and the veins are coming out of my neck because I’m so passionate about what it means to them. What (the M over S) means. I talked them about the hallowed ground that they’re standing on in this stadium and it’s got to mean everything to them.

“Certainly, the prognosticators out there have ranked this team very high. We’ve talked about that as a team. If that’s what we are, we will earn that on the field and that’s earned every day. Right now, it’s got a place and it’s over here. You play in a program of this magnitude, there are constant things that you can view as a distraction. That’s part of playing in a program like this.

“What I talk to them about is as a man, you make a choice. You either run to it, or you run away from it. I believe that this group of young men are excited to run to it. You can’t run away from expectations. It is what it is, it’s got its place. It comes down to going out there and playing tough, great, fundamental baseball. That’s what this program was built on and will continue to be built on.”

Q: Where does Gehrig Frei fit defensively for you guys?

BOC: “I’ll say this about Gehrig Frei – Gehrig Frei is a winner. Gehrig Frei is tough. He’s got grit. The fans at Mississippi State are proud of Gehrig Frei because of how he goes about his business every day. Gehrig Frei has been working at second base primarily, a little bit at third base, the entire fall and in the preseason. He’s spent more time in the preseason at second base. I know that it means a lot to Gehrig Frei and we’re going to count on that young man to do really great things for us for us to be the kind of team that we want to be.

“Everybody looks at player acquisition and the transfer portal and it all comes together. I told every one of them when we recruited them that there’s no promises. The promise we make to you is that we will pour into you every day. The promise to every guy in that clubhouse is that when that lineup is written out, the coach will make the decision on that day of what I believe is the best thing for Mississippi State to win the game in front of them. That’s what I owe them. Everything leading up to that is earned.

“Yeah, there’s some really good options. What’s the opening day lineup might not be the lineup that’s the lineup on the fourth day or the 14th day and that takes shape. I like what we have. I Iike the competition. Great competition brings out the best in them. We’ll find out who wants it and who the best are because they’re going to earn it.”

Q: What did you and your team learn last year after Virginia didn’t quite live up to expectations?

BOC: “You’re always learning. There was a two-year segment when I was at Virginia after we had won the national championship where we didn’t make the NCAA Tournament and it felt very short. You’re learning something all the time as a coach and last year that team made a great run at the end of the year, it was just too late. We lost too many midweek games.

“The lesson from the coaches and the players, is that it’s important they understand that every game matters. You don’t know until the end of the year which ones were the difference makers. That’s the approach and that will be the approach of this year’s team that no matter who you’re playing – weekend, midweek – they all matter. If you want to accomplish what you want to accomplish, every one of them matter. That’s a little bit of what I learned, but I had learned that earlier in my career.”