Everything Brian O'Connor said after blowout win over Alcorn State

Wednesday night, Brian O’Connor had yet another lineup change and several new faces had a chance to get in the game and perform at a high level.

No. 4 Mississippi State would have a barrage of offense and some dominant pitching in a 19-0 run rule win over Alcorn State. After the game, the coach talked about the depth of his team and updated some injuries.

Question: When you have a game like this where things are elongated, how important is it to keep the guys locked in so they don’t have bad at bats that carry over?

BOC: “You’re always concerned about that for sure. We talk to our guys really about staying fundamental and having the right approach. Obviously, their starter’s fastball was way below what you would see so not doing too much. Taking some pitches, trying to get your timing right and play the game fundamentally. Certainly, there’s some concern about that.

“I gave some guys their first opportunities tonight – Drew Wyers, Andrew Raymond and (Peter) Mershon and we like all of those players. Once you get the game under control, getting someone like Ace Reese out of the game gives guys opportunities to play and see what they’re capable of doing.”

BOC: (Sullivan) is day-to-day. He tweaked his back in practice on Monday, so we’re working him back. I don’t know when he’s going to be available. We’re being told that it’s nothing serious and he’s going to take some swings (Thursday). He’s done treatment the last two days and I expect him to be back in a short period of time. Reed took full (batting practice) on the field today, looked great, like he hasn’t missed a beat. I expect Reed Stallman to be back and available on Friday.”

Q: You mentioned wanting to be better with two strikes offensively. How did you think that went?

BOC: “I think it went great. Small sample size against stuff we might not see much moving forward, but sometimes it’s tough to hit some of those pitchers tonight. Certainly, it’s a step in the right direction, but that will be more judged on how we handle it over the next couple of weeks.”

Q: Your thoughts on Tyler Pitzer and the freshmen arms?

BOC: “That was the real highlight for me. That’s what I wanted to see: Tyler Pitzer go out there and start, and that was the Tyler Pitzer we saw in the fall. He’s going to do some really valuable pitching for us so that was great to see him get us off to a great start. And it was really great to see those three freshmen – (Maddox) Miller, (Tanner) Beliveau and Parker Rhodes. All three of those guys are extremely talented. They’ve got great arms. Not only are they going to help us this year, they’re going to help us in this uniform for many years to come. We’re excited about all three of them. Just to get them in tonight for their opportunity and the way they pitched tonight you’ll see them with a little bit more frequency.”

Q: Your guys continue to produce at the plate no matter who you put in the lineup. How do you manage that?

BOC: “You preached to the players from day one about earning what they get. The players that are going to be doing the playing out of the gate have earned it. I continue to preach to the players to stay ready for your opportunity. That was my message coming out of last weekend knowing what I was going to do with some of the things in the lineup.

“Whether Noah or Stallman was available, my plan was in the middle of the week to take a look at a few of these other guys. What you start to do is create some real depth and get into some better lineup construction as we start to pile up the games. It’s a great problem to have. You keep guys fresh and ready and also, there’s nothing wrong with a little bit of pressure. There’s nothing wrong with somebody nipping at your heels a little bit like ‘hey, I want to play too.’ It raises your game up and everybody’s level up a little bit. That’s a good thing.

“I really, really like Peter Mershon. He’s an SEC kind of athlete that goes about his work in a business-like manner. Drew Wyers is that cagey veteran that’s been around college baseball that knows what he’s doing and you can play him anywhere on the infield. Injuries are going to happen and when you get opportunities to create that depth and somebody steps in there, they’re able to handle it a lot better.”

Q: Do you want to have this lineup narrowed down eventually to a core group of guys?

BOC: “As it moves on, it’s going to be narrowed down. I am a believer that when you have players that you believe in that have the talent to perform, they need to play close to every day. That will take shape as we continue to pile up games from now until we get into conference. Typically, I’ve been somebody that’s played primarily around 11 players other than pinch hit opportunities or things like that.

“That will come into shape in due time. Right now, we’re focused on putting the team out there that gives you the best chance to win every day. A lot of people might have thought when they looked at the lineup last night against a really good Troy ball club, like ‘jeez, what’s he doing?” There was intent behind it.

“Vytas Valincius was really good in the preseason and even though I didn’t give him an opportunity opening weekend, I knew it was coming. And other guys. That makes it fun for them and it’s competitive, but it will narrow down in the coming weeks.”