Everything Brian O'Connor said after series-opening win over Delaware

Brian O’Connor’s second weekend as Mississippi State baseball coach started off the same way that it did last weekend as the Diamond Dawg skipper watched his team get a 9-2 win over Delaware.

The Diamond Dawgs are 6-0 to start the coach’s tenure and seemingly improving each and every game. On Friday, State managed to strike out the Delaware hitters 16 times and put 16 hits on the board with offense up and down the lineup.

After the game, O’Connor spoke to the media about his team’s production offensively, the pitching staff’s work and more.

Question: What was your big takeaway from the game?

BOC: “I thought Ryan McPherson – especially the fourth, fifth and sixth innings – was outstanding. He made some of his best pitches of the night when his pitch count started to get up. Certainly, he was energized to get through the sixth inning. That was the story right there. Gleason was great, Miller was great.

“Certainly, we left some guys on base, but when you have 16 hits, you’re not going to cash them all in all the time. We had some opportunities with the bases loaded there and even if it’s just a flyball and not a ground ball to get an extra run. Just really proud of our guys’ collective effort. Bryce Chance was really good in that nine hole with three big hits and Ryder Woodson had a couple.

“To have a big offensive day – and nine runs is a really good offensive day – you’ve got to do it throughout the lineup. Nobody was necessarily a star and hitting the three-run home run, but collectively as a group, they were pretty locked in.”

Q: Four-straight games with double digit hits and you’ve mentioned wanting to see an adjustment with two strikes. What have you seen there?

BOC: “We certainly had some strikeouts. Reed Stallman had three of them, but we have a lot of confidence in him. I thought some guys – especially with two strikes – got some really big hits and some barrels for us. That’s really encouraging and we need to keep at that. Hitting is the hardest thing to do in sports. You continue to preach to guys to stay with the plan and the good approach and the game comes back around if you do that. They’re college guys. They love to play. They’re energized. They’re enthusiastic. Even if it’s not going your way, you stick with it and have the right attitude and it’s going to come back around to you. I just thought with two strikes tonight, we were really exceptional.”

BOC: “Noah’s doing great. He took batting practice today for the first time and felt really good. Just want to see how he gets up (Saturday) morning. I would imagine that if there’s not any lingering effects from taking a full BP today, he would be in there tomorrow.”

Q: Is Jack Gleason the pleasant surprise so far?

BOC: “I don’t know if Jack Gleason is necessarily a pleasant surprise to his teammates and coaches, because that’s what we’ve been seeing. That’s what we saw in the fall, that’s what we saw in the preseason. He’s not going to light the radar up from a velocity standpoint, but it’s a fastball that gets on the hitters. It’s only 90-91 miles per hour, maybe touching 92, but it appears to them at 95-96.

“You’ve seen that we’ve brought him in a couple of high leverage situations already and he’s pounded the zone and done the job. To see him go out there tonight and throw the 7th inning like he did and then his second inning, was really encouraging. We like Jack. He’s done the job every time out there and he’ll continue to get the ball when he does that.”

Q: This has been a heavy doubles team so far. What’s been your thoughts on the approach?

BOC: “I think it’s been good. Nobody goes up there intentionally to try to hit home runs. If you do that, you get yourself in trouble. Those line drives and doubles lead to home runs. I thought Ryder Woodson really got that ball good on the flyball to left field, but the wind was slightly blowing across the field. If it’s blowing out, that ball is out of the ball park. Andrew Raymond just misses one there. I think he thought he got it but he didn’t. The home runs will come if our approach is right and you focus on hitting the ball forward as hard as you can.”

Q: Who are the leaders on the team?

BOC: “I think Bryce Chance is one of those for sure from a position player standpoint. Aidan Teel is a guy that a lot of his teammates look at for enthusiasm and he brings a certain level of energy every day. Gehrig Frei, his teammates think a lot of him. I’m a big believer in a lot of guys showing leadership, but those guys I know their teammates think a lot of them.”

Q: What do you like about Andrew Raymond’s game right now?

BOC: “Y’all probably wonder, jeez this kid’s caught the last two games, why didn’t he catch at all the first four games? He’s got arm strength behind the plate. I think he can really impact the baseball offensively. There were some things we felt he needed to clean up and improve on and he’s worked hard to improve on those. But tonight he impacted the baseball really good. He’s got great plate discipline.

“The way he caught some of our really good arms on Wednesday, he earned the right to catch tonight. I’ll think about it tonight and tomorrow morning, but the way he caught McPherson and some of those other guys and the way he handled some of his at bats was very much a veteran approach at the plate. That’s what we need more and more of. Guys handling the strike zone and when they do get strikes, really aggressive passes and he did that tonight.”