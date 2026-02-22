Everything Brian O'Connor said after State swept Delaware

With a cold wind blowing through Dudy Nobe Field on Sunday afternoon, Brian O’Connor knew that his Mississippi State team would be in for an adventure against Delaware.

The No. 4 Bulldogs certainly had their issues in game three of the series, but took care of business in a 7-2 sweep. It moved State to 8-0 in O’Connor’s first season as head coach with a big week on the way.

After the game, O’Connor spoke to the media about the tough start from Charlie Foster, his team’s handling of the game and the week ahead.

Question: Another tough outing for Charlie Foster, but Duke Stone came in and pitched well. Is there a chance that Stone could enter the weekend rotation?

BOC: “I’m not really ready to talk about that. We certainly have a lot of confidence in Charlie Foster. He earned the opportunities that he’s had from what he did in the fall. He was really one of the MVPs of the fall for us with how he pitched and he looked really solid in the preseason. He was a little bit slow behind some of the other guys, but caught up quick and we felt he was ready to go. He went out there and had a really great first inning and his command left him a little bit. He’s better than that, he’ll tell you that.

“Proud of Duke Stone. He came in and did the job for his team and settled the game down a little bit to allow us to take the lead. We’re always evaluating it. Those are things that we’ll talk about through this week and make a decision on what the best is for this ball club.”

Q: Sometimes the game can be funky and this one felt like that. When you see that how do you manage that and still win?

BOC: “You have to manage to what you’re seeing out there. I gave Valincius the start in left field and it just felt after six innings that we needed to play defense because it appeared it was going to be a close game. That’s why I put Teel in the game in left field to have our best defensive team out there at the end of the ball game. Also, it put opportunities where Reed Stallman was inserted against a right hander pitcher, put Gehrig Frei in there situationally in the back half of the game because we weren’t real offensive in the first part of the game.

“The wind impacts a college baseball game more than anything – more than the cold. You could see how tough it was for our guys to catch the ball in the air and them. A lot of times, my experience has been when it’s a really windy day, it’s typically a funky ball game.

“We pitched Duke longer than we wanted to, but then when we got ahead there, I wanted to make sure we got a look at the young freshman Parker Rhodes and see how he would handle it for the second time out there. Looked a little bit shaky and felt like it was a need to go to Pitzer. You know that runs are hard to come by and you’re trying to manage it in a way that every run could absolutely matter in the ball game.”

Q: When you see that the wind was what it was, how does that affect your strategy in the ball game?

BOC: “Not too much. You tell your hitters that you’ve really got to focus on line drives. Any right-handed hitter that pulls the ball, if it’s in the air like that it’s going to be an out. During infield/outfield, Coach (Matt) Kirby hit about 10 extra popups, and we didn’t catch about half of them. But they’ve got to get the work in on it. Fortunately, we caught them all in the game and maybe it’s because you put that extra time into it and the guys understand how to manage that wind and catch the ball. Certainly, we did a better job of it than Delaware did and that was part of the ball game.”

Q: What are your thoughts on how the staff has prepared in the bullpen and come in some tough spots?

BOC: “I really like our pitching staff. We’ve got to create some more depth. We need to get some more guys out there that don’t have as much experience. Jack Bauer needs to get back out there, but the situations have to dictate and be right for us to put guys into the ball game. There’s not a lot of experience on this pitching staff. Obviously, Tomas Valincius threw 70.0 innings last year and Ryan McPherson just shy of 40.0 innings. (Brendan) Sweeney a little bit at South Carolina and (Tyler) Pitzer. We’re just trying to log opportunities for guys so as we push forward, we know who we can count on.

“I thought Maddox Webb did a really great job again today. That’s three times out there that I think he’s pitched pretty darn well. There’s plenty of them that we have confidence in them, we just need to get a couple of guys more opportunities so we know what we have.”

Q: Is next weekend in Arlington a chance to gauge how your lineup and pitching staff will perform in the SEC?

BOC: “100 percent. That’s why you go play in a tournament like that and play really good people. I’ve been experimenting with some lineups a little bit and certainly next weekend the competition is going to be really good. I know Arizona State is off to a great start to the season. I’m very familiar with Virginia Tech and the way that they play and UCLA is one of the top-rated teams in the country. Going into that weekend, we’ll have a better idea of this is what we’re going to do. You’re always evaluating it throughout the year when players get hot and opportunities come about, but that will be a big weekend for us.

“I can promise you this – we are not looking past (Austin Peay) on Tuesday. They are always a very scrappy, well-coached ball club so we will concern ourselves with that and then we’ll turn our attention to our opponents in Dallas.”