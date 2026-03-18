Everything Brian O'Connor said after midweek win over Jackson State

Mississippi State returned home for a midweek matchup with Jackson State on Tuesday and the Diamond Dawgs had no issues with the Tigers.

State’s offense rolled and the pitching staff had just one hit surrendered in a 17-1 victory over seven innings. That moved the Bulldogs to 17-4 on the year with a weekend matchup with Vanderbilt at home on the way.

After the win, head coach Brian O’Connor spoke to the media about the team’s all around performance.

Question: First what’s the latest on Ace Reese after he left the game?

BOC: “I think he is fine. He fouled a ball off his foot and I didn’t want to take any chances with him. I wanted to get ice on it right away. He’s walking around fine. I don’t think there is any problem at all.”

Q: What was your ideas on moving Bryce Chance up to second from the nine-hole?

BOC: “I just wanted to take a look at it, rather than sometime down the road being the first time doing it. I don’t know what I’ll do Friday yet, probably go back to the way we’ve been doing it. I just wanted to take a different look at the lineup. That’s all.

“Bryce Chance’s on-base percentage is so great. Could you stack them up in front of Ace Reese right away in the first inning? Just wanted to see what it was like. I’ll continue to evaluate it. Bryce Chance is having a tremendous year for us. He just finds a way on base, I think he’s only struck out three or four times on the season which is pretty phenomenal. Just wanted to shake it up a little bit on a Tuesday.”

Q: What have you seen out of Parker Rhodes?

BOC: “Coming into the fall and watching him pitch, he’s a talented young guy. He’s got a good arm and a good slider. Today, we wanted to get some guys in there and look at them. What he’s been doing with his side work, he hasn’t had a lot of opportunities, but it’s been impressive and that carried over to today. I would have liked to have seen him land that 3-2 slider and not hit that guy, but he’s a young kid with a really good arm that I think can help us and help solidify that bullpen a little bit.

“You get these opportunities that stack up for these guys and you get a better understanding of what you have. Obviously, the kid’s got talent and a bright future here – I want to see if he can impact us sooner than later.”

Q: What did you think of your pitching?

BOC: “Really good. First and foremost, we wanted to get Maddox Miller a start. We really like this kid. Obviously, tough end of the game on Friday night (vs. Arkansas). He earned that opportunity. We felt like it was the right matchup coming into the weekend. We felt like he was going to be one of our best matchups we had against Arkansas because of the left-handed hitters they have in the lineup and his changeup is so valuable against righties, and it didn’t work. I wanted to get the kid out there and give him a start today but limit his pitch count because I think he’ll be valuable on the weekend.

“Collectively as a group, (Brendan) Sweeney, (Tyler) Pitzer, (Charlie) Foster and Rhodes, it’s tough to throw a one-hitter in college baseball. Typically, the ball finds holes a few times. I loved the double play that we turned in the first inning. Ryder (Woodson) and (Gehrig Frei) turning that double play, that was good to see. It seems like there’s not that many double plays in baseball. All the hitters try to hit the ball in the air so you just don’t see as many double plays. That was good and I thought the collective effort by the pitching was really good.”

Q: Pitching and defense has actually been solid for you guys outside of the losses. What have you seen there?

BOC: “Our starting pitching has been really outstanding. I’d like to see us be a little more consistent in the bullpen and have the understanding of what we’re going to get when we put somebody out there. That’s not a knock on anybody, that just hasn’t shown up yet. Typically, that happens with youth.

“You look at the two guys that threw at the end of the game – Pitzer and Sweeney. They’re here for a reason, because they wanted a new opportunity. Even though they pitched in college baseball, they haven’t pitched here yet. Some of these guys are just young. The starting rotation are sophomores. I’m not making excuses for them. They’re doing an unbelievable job. Coach Parker and I have talked about finding the guys you can count on in the pecking order of the bullpen.

“Have there been games where we’ve had defensive mishaps? Absolutely. But you look across all of college baseball and it happens. I’m watching two SEC games on Sunday and their team won the game by one run and their catcher had two passed balls in the game. Well, that happened against Chone James against Arkansas. These kids, if they were that good and that ready they’d playing in the big leagues right now. They’re going to make mistakes.

“In the eighth inning at Arkansas where they scored four runs, there were a couple of things that happened where they put pressure on us defensively with a stolen base. We didn’t handle it well. Our right handed pitchers were too long to the plate which allowed them to put action in play. (James) Nunnallee didn’t handle that ball in the outfield, but when you attack a ball in the outfield and go like a bat out of hell to get a guy out, you’re going to mishandle a ball every now and then.

“You’re torn that I look sometimes at the negatives and you have to to be able to teach and for growth to happen. If there weren’t some negative things that had happened to us already this year, we’d be 21-0. Who’s 21-0? I choose to look at those opportunities as learning and teaching points for growth to happen. We had a team meeting in the dugout yesterday and that’s what I talked to the team about.

“It was about being honest with yourself and me being honest with the team and saying where are our opportunities for growth? If you continue to go on day-by-day and don’t call things out where we have a chance to improve, we don’t get any better. I wish none of them happened, but in a way I’m glad they happened because you get a chance to get better. We don’t have it all figured out and I don’t think anybody does. It’s a matter of what you do when it does happen.”