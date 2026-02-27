Everything Brian O'Connor said after Mississippi State's win over Arizona State

ARLINGTON, Texas – Mississippi State came into the Amegy College Baseball Classic looking to prove a point against some really good baseball teams and the Bulldogs are off to a good start.

As MSU took on Arizona State to start the series, Ryan McPherson gave the Bulldogs a great start and the bats came alive in an 8-4 victory. The win kept State undefeated at 10-0 for the first time since 2015.

After the contest, head coach Brian O’Connor got a chance to talk about the win with the media. He discussed the big hits, Ryan McPherson’s outing and more.

Question: Take us through the start. It was a total team win.

BOC: “Well first of all, this is a great environment, a great tournament to play in. How about the State fans that showed out today? It was great to see that passionate fanbase. Just really proud of our club. Those first four innings was a real pitcher’s duel, and we were having a tough time with their lefthanded starter. He’s got really good stuff and had us tied up a little bit. We certainly got to their bullpen and put some pinch hitters in there. Gehrig Frei’s big three-run home run was big for us.

“Ryan McPherson, that’s why he’s starting on Friday for us. What a Bulldog. In the sixth and seventh inning, he buckled down and made some really big pitches and that was great to see. A total collective effort. I thought in the back half of the game, our offensive approach was much better. You’ve got to tip your cap to their starter, he’s really good and is going to win a lot of games for Arizona State.”

Q: You guys have been pushing the right buttons on those pinch hitting situations and Gehrig Frei came through for you in that fifth inning. What have you been seeing from your lineup to make those calls?

BOC: “We’re 10 games into the season and you see how I’ve chosen at this part of the season to play this. Fortunately, today, it worked putting him and Reed Stallman in there. We just have a lot of guys that we have confidence in. I don’t know when it will start to narrow down; I’m not worried about it. It shows the depth and we have options based on who’s on the mound and what we have offensively. We’ll continue to play it that way until someone shows we have to do it different.”

Q: What did you see from Ryan McPherson?

BOC: “I just felt like he was pounding his glove side fastball really well and he’s very good at it. He’s still throwing 95-96 mph in the sixth and seventh inning so he’s a big, strong kid that can hold his velo. Certainly, he’s got a good slider and his changeup is good against lefthanded hitters. He managed situations. Every time they got guys on, he buckled down and made big pitches and that’s what you need your Friday guys to do.

“Justin Parker does such a great job with those guys and you’ve got to keep working on things to get better. Ryan McPherson can say what he wants, he doesn’t have a lot of experience. He threw less than 40 innings last year and has now bounced into that starter’s role so he’s still learning how to manage through the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh inning because he doesn’t have a lot of experience doing that. He’s a very diligent kid that works at his craft and has a tremendous amount of pride. Just proud of him.”

Q: How did you see McPherson’s mindset improve on Friday?

BOC: “He knows what he needs to do. I don’t know what, intentionally, he was trying to do. But you can see he pitches with a lot of emotion out there. I love that in a guy. He’ll continue to work on it and continue to improve.”

Q: How did you feel like Maddox Miller performed?

BOC: “Obviously, we have a lot of confidence in him because we put him in with a lead against a really good ball club. He’ll learn. He gave up a couple of home runs there but he’s a young kid that’s certainly really talented. The changeup is elite and he’s got a very good fastball. Today is a really good growth opportunity for him. But we have a full bullpen going into (Saturday).”