Everything Brian O'Connor said after the Bulldogs loss to Southern Miss

It was another game where Mississippi State had mistakes that would plague them when the Diamond Dawgs took on another top 10 opponent.

State fell behind 5-0 early to Southern Miss before storming back to take a 6-5 lead. In the end, though, the Golden Eagles would find a way to get a 7-6 victory to give the Bulldogs two losses in a row.

After the game, Brian O’Connor spoke to the media about the loss.

Question: Tough game tonight and dug yourself a hole in the early innings with miscues. What did you see?

BOC: “When I talked to the team after that one was over, I shared with them that when you play on the road, you’ve got to be a little bit better – especially in the early part of the game. We just didn’t get off to a great start. We fell down 3-0, 4-0 after the second inning and then they were up 5-0. Two games in a row our team shows some great character. We don’t lay down and die; we come back and fight.

“I thought our competitive spirit in the middle part of the game and the end of the game was where it needed to be. We just didn’t do what you need to do in the first part of the game when you’re on the road in a great ballpark against a great opponent.”

Q: How do you feel like your team handled that environment?

BOC: “I thought we showed a lot of poise after the start of the game. When we got to the middle and the late part of the game, i thought our at bats were very competitive and tough. They have an excellent pitching staff and that showed tonight. I don’t know if Southern Miss has given up six runs all year but based on their ERA, I would say not very often. I thought that our guys battled and found a way there at the end of the game to be in it. You have the tying run on in the ninth and you can’t ask more than that. Just couldn’t get the big hit.”

BOC: “Aidan Teel was with us but he’s sick and was not available tonight. I don’t know if it was the flu or not, just had a really high fever. He actually went back to Starkville today. Kevin Milewski has had a back issue that has really limited him. He hasn’t taken full batting practice in probably 10 days so we’ll monitor that.”

Q: What did you think of your pitching staff?

BOC: “I thought it was really good. Parker Rhodes I thought was very good. To be in this environment and go out there and throw 2.0 innings like he did. He had the four-pitch walk, and then coach (Justin) Parker went and settled him down and got the third out. Maddox Miller, other than the double down the line, I thought he pitched great. Back in his hometown, that’s not easy to go pitch out there with a lead. I’m just proud of those guys because they continue to pile up opportunities and that’s going to make us stronger. Maddox Webb did the job again for us.

“Sweeney – I don’t know – his velocity wasn’t what it has been. I know this, this is the first time he’s thrown on short rest. He’s been pitching once a week and maybe that’s part of it, but he just wasn’t himself tonight. To their credit, he put a great swing on his slider and his the home run.

Q: What did you learn about your team the last two games in those losses?

BOC: “That our team has a lot of fight in them. They’re not going to lay down ever, no matter what the score is. And that they have a lot of poise. The energy in the dugout is as good as I’ve ever been around, and the encouragement of each other is really, really great. It’s what a championship culture needs to be.

“We’ve got some guys that haven’t played much lately and they’re still in the game, they’re not complaining, they’re encouraging their teammates. Those are all great signs.

“Like I had said in Arlington, there’s no moral victories at all. What I look for as a coach is how do they respond in the game when things don’t go their way and how do they encourage each other? I love what I’m seeing. I’m not discouraged at all because we’ve got two losses in a row. I’m just proud of how they’re carrying themselves. This is a long season, you play a lot of games. Those qualities that they have shown will serve this team really well.”