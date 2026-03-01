Everything Brian O'Connor said after blowout win over Virginia Tech

Mississippi State had its second Power 5 conference challenge in as many days at the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series.

With the No. 4 Diamond Dawgs taking on Virginia Tech at Globe Life Field, the hot start did not stop. State poured on 15 runs on 15 hits and rolled to a 15-8 win over the Hokies to stay undefeated at 11-0.

After the game, head coach Brian O’Connor spoke to the media about the work done by the offense and starting pitcher Tomas Valincius.

Question: What did you think of the approach you guys had offensively and Tomas Valincius’ game today?

BOC: “I would say first, that you get those opportunities when you’re up a lot, you’ve got to get a look at those young guys. Obviously, the guy at the end Jack Gleason has done the job the first three weeks for this team. But we need to get Jack Bauer out there as much as we possibly can for us to grow and learn. This is part of his journey.

“I thought Tomas Valincius was really, really good today. Had some unfortunate luck. The swinging bunt that he threw down the right field line and the bloop hit to right. I thought he pitched some really great baseball and he has this entire season. Offensively, certainly we had a big day.

“I thought the game was defined in the second inning – Bryce Chance’s hustle double. I told y’all before that we’re going to be aggressive on the bases. We need to also remember how many outs there are – Noah Sullivan obviously thought there were two outs (in the sixth inning). But that hustle double allowed Aidan Teel to drive him in and then Ace Reese hit the big 3-2 pitch out of the ballpark. That’s going to be our style, we’re going to stick with it and it’s served us well so far this year.”

Q: You’ve had a few pinch hit home runs of late. What are you seeing to have that kind of success?

BOC: “We’re trying to look at a number of different guys pitching wise and offensively. I thought Jacob Parker really stepped up and put a charge into that ball, and his last at bat was great. There’s a lesson in all of this. If you’re a starter or everyday player, you better not give any at bats away because there’s guys bringing down your neck that want to play more.

“Somebody like Jacob Parker, he stepped up when opportunity presents itself and the coach is not going to forget that. That’s why everybody has to take advantage of their opportunities.”

Q: What are you seeing from Brendan Sweeney?

BOC: “He’s pitched really good for us. Actually, every time he’s pitched for us this year, it’s been after Valincius. Just the way that it’s worked. The kid’s really got something. We looked at him as a starter so we could extend him out, he can longer, he can finish a game. He’s got a really good fastball, and a changeup and coach Parker has done a great job of adding a slider that’s workable for him. Certainly, he’s got a lot of experience in college baseball and we’ve got a lot of confidence in him.”

Q: Ryder Woodson has been really close to breaking through with how hard he’s been hitting it and he had three hits today…

BOC: “I tell you what, the ball that he smoked to centerfield, if he pulls that ball at all it’s out of the ballpark. I get the data after every game with what we’re doing on the season and Ryder Woodson is top three on our team in exit velocity. It just hasn’t shown in the batting average for him. I think he’s a really good player and I just tell him to stick with it and they’re going to start to fall. I like him. I think he’s a really good athlete and a really good player. It’ll come around if he continues to have the right approach.”