What Brian O'Connor said after series loss at No. 5 Arkansas

Opportunities were there for Mississippi State on Saturday as the No. 3 Bulldogs looked to take a series over No. 5 Arkansas for the first time since 2018.

State jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second inning and had the momentum, but mistakes throughout the ball game would rear its ugly head. In a tie game in the 8th inning, the wheels came off for the Bulldog pitching staff and its defense as State would fall apart in a 7-3 game.

After the loss that gave the series to the Razorbacks, head coach Brian O’Connor spoke about it to Neil Price of the MSU radio network.

Q: What was your takeaway from the game three?

“We just didn’t manage that inning well out of our bullpen. We needed to take care of the middle of the game. We scored those three runs early and couldn’t scratch anymore across. We’ve got to be better on the road in the middle innings to chase that starter out of the game. We let him settle in and didn’t have the at bats that we needed to. I thought Duke Stone battled and had a nice outing, but we’ve got to find a way to be a little more offensive in the middle part of the game.”

Q: You got quick starts in the double header. That has to be at least somewhat encouraging?

BOC: “It is and both of those lefthanded pitchers (from Arkansas) are high end starters in this league and have the numbers that they do for a reason. I thought our approach against both of them in the early part of the game was really good. We got Dietz out of the game but couldn’t get the second guy out of the game and then in the middle of the game we let him settle in. We have to be a little bit better and clean up a few of the defensive miscues that cost this game for us.”

Q: You have to tip your cap to the bullpen from Arkansas as well.

BOC: “They’ve got some veteran guys down there that they obviously have a lot of confidence in and we’re still trying to figure out the guys that we can count on. We’ve got to continue to evaluate and get a couple of those guys better so that they’re more dependable because that’s what it’s going to take to win an SEC series.”

Q: Ace Reese had the big hits in the first game that gave you a cushion.

BOC: “He was outstanding in that game and really carried us, candidly. There were a lot of guys who had great approaches, but certainly he delivered with the big hits. The three-run home run to the opposite field, he just had a big first game for us. We’re certainly not satisfied coming out of here with one win. Arkansas’ got a really good club, but there’s things that we need to improve on and we’ll get back to work and practice on Monday and a game on Tuesday at home.”

Q: What’s Bryce Chance added for you in the nine hole?

BOC: “It’s incredibly valuable because he’s able to turn the lineup over and get it to the top. He’s such a competitor and knows what it takes to lead at this level. He’s doing a great job of leading by example.”

Q: Aidan Teel was back in the lineup. Did you get what you needed to see out of him after coming off the illness?

BOC: “100 percent. I think he had a really great weekend. Hitting the ball the other way through the five-six hole in the first game against their starter Dietz, I just thought he really battled. It’s great to have him back in there.”

Q: How good was Tomas Valincius for you in the first game and what’s allowed him to be so consistent?

BOC: “First and foremost, he’s a competitor. It’s tough to take the ball from him. He won that game. Obviously, Ace had a great ball game, but Tomas was outstanding and carried the load for us in the first game to give us seven great innings to take it to (Ben) Davis.”