Everything Brian O'Connor said after Mississippi State's Friday night loss at Arkansas

Mississippi State had some chances to take Friday night’s game against No. 5 Arkansas, but the Bulldogs leaving 12 runners stranded ultimately doomed them.

Though Ryder Woodson hit a two-run home run with two outs in the ninth to tie the game, the Hogs would come back and get a solo shot to win the game. A 5-4 loss left a bad taste in the Bulldogs mouth and has them in a hole before Saturday’s doubleheader.

After the game, head coach Brian O’Connor talked to MSU radio’s Neil Price about the loss.

Question: For you guys to give yourself a chance to play the bottom of the 9th, what does it say about the toughness?

BOC: “Toughness and tenacity. Obviously, we wanted to find a way to win that ball game, but trailing from behind pretty much the whole game. There were a number of guys that really stepped up and got some big, clutch hits and some guys that got some tough outs. It’s a tough loss. This is why, playing on the road, you’ve got to be a little bit better, a little bit tougher. You leave the game in the hands of the home team at the end and sometimes this happens.

“My heart breaks for Maddox Miller. He earned that opportunity to pitch in that inning. Tie ball game, it’s tough to go to Ben Davis on the road when you know you’re staring at two games (Saturday) in a doubleheader. Maddox has done such a great job for us. He’ll pick himself back up and do a better job tomorrow.”

Q: What did you think of Jack Gleason and Braden Booth?

BOC: “When you’re behind in game one of the series, you have to do some things. I thought Dane Burns did a nice job getting those two lefties out. He had a four-pitch walk against the righty, but the right move was getting Booth in to get the out and hopefully we tie or take the lead. Fortunately, Ryder Woodson put a great swing on that ball and tied the game up. This is SEC baseball and the margin for error is very, very small. The other team in the dugout is going to be good and Arkansas was good tonight. We just need to be a little bit better.”

Q: How frustrating was it to not breakthrough offensively?

BOC: “We hit some balls hard tonight but just didn’t have anything to show for it. That speaks to their pitching and making big, clutch pitches with runners in scoring position. We had opportunities, just couldn’t cash in at the right time. Ace Reese had some opportunities and he’s done the job for this team and will do the job tomorrow and well after that. We just couldn’t get that big hit to get a run or two on the board.”

Q: What’s your message to the team to get them prepared for tomorrow?

BOC: “I told them they’ve got to shake it. This is SEC baseball and it’s going to be a dog fight every day and every night. You’ve got to pin your shoulders back, stick your chest out and be ready for the next one because you never know which one throughout the 30 games is going to make the difference. We have that opportunity tomorrow.”