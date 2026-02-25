Everything Brian O'Connor said after blowout win over Austin Peay

There was no overlooking Austin Peay on Tuesday night for Mississippi State head baseball coach Brian O’Connor.

Two years ago, the Governors came to Starkville and took two midweek games from the Diamond Dawgs. Last year, Austin Peay won 45 ball games. With a massive weekend ahead in Texas, the Bulldogs needed a big night and they got just that in a 16-3 rout over just seven innings.

After the game, O’Connor spoke to the media about how his team handled the game, an injury to pitcher William Kirk and more.

Question: Once this team gets a lead, they have a knack of extending it..

BOC: “That’s a great quality for a team to have. When you have a chance to put somebody away, you need to do it because who knows when your opportunity is going to come. We talked in the preseason that one of the trademarks we want to be is you have to extend it and put somebody away; especially when you’re at home. It’s obviously more difficult to do on the road.

“Tonight showed the depth and the balance of this lineup and I’m really proud of so many guys. That’s going to be important moving forward. It might be in league play that you have a two-run lead and you need to extend it to four because the other team is highly qualified and they’re not going to go away. We’re learning that in the early part of the season.”

Q: What’s it say about your relationship with Aidan Teel that he was willing to follow you here?

BOC: “I’d first say that I’ve had a long relationship over many years with the Teel family. Obviously, Aidan’s older brother Kyle played for me for three years at Virginia and then we recruited Aidan. It’s a strong baseball family. The dad played pro ball. When I made this decision to come from Virginia to Mississippi State, Aidan knew rather quickly that this is what he wanted to do.

“The guy’s a fighter. Maybe he hasn’t started the season out up to his own expectations, but he’s a high, high quality player. He had over 25 extra base hits last year and plays a great centerfield. It’s a terrific family that believes in what we do and I believe in him.”

Q: This was expected to be a bit of a test for you guys and you have perhaps your most dominant performance. What does that say about the team ahead of the weekend?

BOC: “Somebody had told me that a couple of years ago they had come here to Starkville and won two games on a Tuesday and Wednesday in the middle of the week and that doesn’t surprise me. That ball club won 45 games last year and there’s not many teams that do that. I challenged our guys yesterday after an off day – which always scares you. You don’t get a chance to look them in the eye and you don’t get a chance to practice; how are they going to show up? They showed some maturity today by being ready to go from start to finish. That’s a great sign.

“I have a lot of respect for that club in the other dugout. I know what that coach has done there in a short period of time. They’ll win a lot of games this year, but that showed the quality of the ball club that we have and what they’re made of that they come ready to play today and aren’t looking past today to what’s on the horizon this weekend.”

BOC: “It’s something to do with his hamstring or his knee. Our doctors will look at him. It’s not his knee that he had surgically repaired last year. I don’t know anything more than that. Our people will look at him and determine is this something that’s short and a fluke thing, or what we’re dealing with.”

Q: How difficult is this to try and figure out a lineup with all of the options that you have?

BOC: “It’s great. I wouldn’t want it any other way. I get to make these decisions and I get excited every morning to get to make it. Who’s in the lineup and what are the best matchups for us on that given day that give us the best chance. The lineup we went with tonight led off with Drew Wyers against a lefthanded starter. Having Blake Bevis in there and Chone James catching against a left-handed starting pitcher. We’ll see what Friday brings us, but you love what you have at your disposal. We’re nine games in and every guy is putting the team first. I told them all before the season started that it’s going to be tough because everybody wants to play.

“Somebody like Drew Wyers; what a consummate teammate. Doesn’t play the first four games but has had some opportunities and does a nice job. I don’t know when it’ll be narrowed down for sure, but I like what we have at our disposal right now.”

Q: What are you seeing with your baserunning right now?

BOC: “I’m seeing aggressiveness and it’s hard as a coach when you see guys pushing and trying to be aggressive. But we just have to play a little bit smarter and more intelligent with base running. That particular play with Noah Sullivan, the throw was over the relay guy’s head so he’s thinking because of that, he can beat it there. The problem is, he hit the ball so hard that he’s not far enough in his turn to be able to do that.

“I look at these as learning lessons that we need to start applying and improving on. Some of the guys that we’ve had thrown out at second base on dirt balls it’s just not the right read right now, but it’s aggressive. I think you’ll see our style is that we’re going to push it. We’re going to steal bases. We’re going to go first movement on a left-handed pitcher and try to get a guy in scoring position, but there certainly has been five or six in these nine ball games that cannot happen.

“At least they’re aggressive – they’re not tentative. We’ve just got to pull the reins back a little bit and play a little bit smarter baseball.”

Q: What did you think about Chris Billingsley?

BOC: “Coach (Justin) Parker and I talked as we do every morning the day of the game about what we have, what do we like and what are certain matchups. No matter what the situation was, we were going to get Chris Billingsley in the game because we like him. We think that he can really do a good job for us. He didn’t pitch up to his capability last time and today he did. Proud of him.

“I talk to these guys all the time about in this game, you better have a short memory. There’s going to be enough written about you out there – good or bad. You’ve got to be able to handle it. But to have success in this game, you need to have a short memory and be ready for your next opportunity. Good lesson for him on a bounce back from his last outing.”