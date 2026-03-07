Everything Brian O'Connor said after Mississippi State's dominant sweep over Lipscomb

Saturday brought early morning baseball for No. 4 Mississippi State but they were plenty awake from the start.

The Bulldog offense pounded out 20 hits and destroyed Lipscomb 26-0 in seven innings. It was a dominant showing at the plate and on the mound to lead Brian O’Connor to a sweep and a 14-2 record on the year.

After the game, the coach discussed the effort of his team and what stood out about the game as well as gave a health update on his players.

Question: How important is a game like this to empty the bench, have a happy clubhouse and get some playing time?

BOC: “Certainly you have opportunities like this to get guys in the game, get them going, maybe create some pinch-hit opportunities and look at a different player like Peter Mershon, Kevin Milewski and some other guys. The thing that I was impressed about our team is we played the cleanest, best game that we’ve played this weekend. That wasn’t because of the 26 runs.

“Our defensive intensity at 10 a.m. was really good. I thought Duke Stone was outstanding and our pitching was really good. And our offensive approach was the best that it’s been this weekend. That’s what I’m proud of is that in every facet in the game, we showed up at 7:15 this morning and the guys were locked in, ready to go and played the most complete game of the weekend.”

BOC: “Aidan Teel, today was the first time that he came to the stadium. He sat on the bench because he wanted to be there with his teammates. But I don’t know when his return is. He’s pretty sick. He’s over it, he’s not contagious, but lost a lot of weight and what not. We’ll have to see in the coming days on his availability.”

“William Kirk, the first part of this week, will have reconstruction surgery on his knee. He will miss the rest of the year. He actually caught his spike in the clay on the mound in his push off in his start. My heart breaks for the young man. Feel like he has a very bright future and this is another big detour for him. He won’t be available for us for the remainder of the year.

“When you see kids persevere from the knee injury last year and happen again in the other knee, my heart just breaks for somebody that pours everything into it and a freak accident happens. His attitude is really good and he’ll come back and make a positive comeback.”

Q: What were your thoughts on the pitching?

BOC: “That’s the downside to a seven-inning game because there’s even a couple more guys I would have liked to have got out there, but it is what it is. I thought Duke Stone, out of our three starters, commanded the fastball the best. Coach Parker and I talked that as much as we would have liked to leave somebody out there and build their pitch count, you also need to develop other guys. I thought Duke was really outstanding.

“An important stat to be successful in baseball is that when your team scores, do you go out there and put a zero up? He did that every inning he was out there so impressed by him and his mental toughness to do that.

“It was good to get (Charlie) Foster out there. The guy I was most impressed with was Dane Burns. He was throwing some 92s and 93s. Since I’ve been here at State, I haven’t seen 92, 93 out of him. He and coach Parker have been working hard the last couple of weeks to get him where he needs to be and I was impressed by him.”

Q: What have you seen from Drew Wyers right now?

BOC: “Drew Wyers is a gutty, tough player that’s been well-traveled in college baseball and he knows who he is. I talk to the players a lot about their identity as a player. It’s important to know, for them to be consistently successful, is what is your identity? James Nunnallee’s identity is different from Jacob Parker. You can’t try to be somebody that you’re not. God gave you a certain amount of gifts. Drew Wyers knows who he is and he’s being rewarded for that and our team is being rewarded.

“Will he be the leadoff hitter on Tuesday? I don’t know that yet, but I felt like that was the right move with Aidan Teel out and Reed Stallman out. Drew is showing that we’ve got some really great depth and some options.”

Q: Monday will mark the 50th anniversary of Ron Poik’s first game at Mississippi State. What are your thoughts on coach Polk personally and the game of baseball?

BOC: “The first thing I want to talk about is what he means to college baseball. I can tell you back at my parents’ house in Council Bluffs, Iowa, I’ve got College World Series game programs that are signed by coach Polk and former Mississippi State teams. As a young coach getting into this progression and then becoming a head coach at the age of 34, coach Polk is someone in this profession that I always admired.

“Look at what he’s build here and the standard and expectation of this place. That is because of coach Polk and the young men that he recruited here and this community that loves this baseball program. Coach Polk was the leader of all of that happening.

“Any coach that’s my age or older than I am would tell you there was no bigger advocate of pushing college baseball forward for three decades other than coach Polk. He would fight the NCAA if he could all for the betterment for college baseball. That tells you about somebody. It’s not ego driven. It’s from the heart that he believes in the young man in this uniform and what is the best opportunity for them.

“The last thing I’m going to say, you might say is a little bit over the top, but I don’t think so. I think Ron Polk has made a huge difference in this community in Starkville. Not just because of this baseball program. Through baseball, Ron Polk has brought this community together and how many people really get the opportunity to do that? He did it.

“That’s shown every time we throw the first pitch in this stadium and the love and passion that people have in the community for this baseball program. It was a big part of the reason that I decided it would be a dream to be the coach at Mississippi State. How could it not be for a coach? I love having him around. Love having him in the dugout and he travel with us because I know where his heart is. His heart is with those young men in this uniform.”