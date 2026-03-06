Everything Brian O'Connor said after Mississippi State's Thursday win over Lipscomb

Mississippi State’s bats were virtually silent for the first five innings in a game against Lipscomb, but the bats would come alive.

A home run by Drew Wyers would open the scoring and the Bulldogs scored five runs in that sixth to get a lead that it would keep. The 8-3 victory over the Bisons started the weekend series strong.

Head coach Brian O’Connor spoke to the media after the win and gave his thoughts on the effort.

Question: The offense finally got rolling in a big way over the last three innings. What did you see from them tonight?

BOC: “Their starter did a nice job. He’s throwing four pitches. The changeup was good pitching to our right handers. Candidly, in the first four innings, we didn’t take very good passes. Our approach was not what we needed it to be. It just seemed like we were caught between pitches. Credit him, he did a really nice job. Fortunately, in that sixth inning we were able to have a big inning and open it up a little bit.

“We’ve got to be better in the first part of the game. I talked about that down in Hattiesburg on Tuesday and certainly, we didn’t do that tonight. We need to work on improving on being better in the first part of the game. The approach wasn’t what it needed to be, but fortunately we found a way and there were some guys that had some really big at bats for us.”

Q: Ryan seemed to struggle to locate his fastball and had to work backwards. What did you see from him?

BOC: “That was evident to me in the first inning and Ryan did a really great job of figuring out what he needed to do to give his team a chance to win tonight. Tonight was a big step in the development of Ryan McPherson. You’re not going to go out every night and have your best stuff. What your team needs you to do is when you don’t have your best stuff is to grind your way to keep your team in the game and that’s what he did.

“It was evident in the first inning that he didn’t have his fastball command, and candily he didn’t have the velocity he did the first three games. Was that becuase of a day shorter rest? I don’t know. But Friday night starters in this league find a way to keep their team in the game to win the game when they don’t have their best stuff.

“Big night for Ryan McPherson and my feeling is that’s why we won the game. He could have easily just tossed his hat and had bad body language and said, ‘I just don’t have it tonight.’ But he was not going to accept that and that’s a big growth night for Ryan McPherson.”

Q: It just seems like McPherson has had a confidence about him all season. What have you seen from him?

BOC: “I’ve seen that confidence in him. He exudes it. I went down and talked to him after the first inning, and I shared with him that first inning is not how you’ve carried yourself this year. The body language needs to be right. Tonight is a night that maybe you don’t have your best stuff, but we’re counting on you to give us the best chance to win. I told him that’s what winners do.

“He’s a sophomore. He’s got some of the most experience on our team that’s returning. Ryan McPherson, since day one that we arrived in the fall, has been a great leader of this pitching staff because his attitude has been right. Tonight, that’s how you get paid back as a player. Being a good leader and having the right attitude; you do that and it comes back around when you need to draw from it.”

Q: Do you feel like you’ve been able to make any progress wittling down the lineup?

BOC: “No, not really, but thanks for asking. It’s a good problem to have because it’s a night like tonight it serves us well. I didn’t know until about an hour before the game at Southern Miss that Reed Stallman was even going to be able to play. He has a foot injury. He gave me the foot injury and gave me the thumbs up 60 minutes before the game. That’s why he got thrown out at second base (vs. USM). He wasn’t trying to pimp a home run, I promise you. He was running at about 60-75%. He shouldn’t have even tried to stretch it into a double and he knows that.

“He’s got a laceration on his foot that’s really hampering him and it’s kind of a day-to-day thing. I could use him there in the ninth inning on defense because I just wanted him to catch the ball. Drew Wyers doesn’t have much experience over there although I will tell you, on one practice day we did work Drew Wyers out a little bit at first base and he did a nice job. That’s why I decided to put him there and not Gehrig Frei.

“Vytas Valincius was banged up Tuesday and couldn’t play. Aidan Teel is not even in the stadium today. This is why having some deep depth and having a lot of options shows up on a night like tonight when you’re plugging other guys in there and giving them opportunities.

“Certainly, our team was rewarded with the night that Drew Wyers had. It served us well tonight and is going to serve us well because in over 55 ball games, injuries are going to happen. Guys are going to be dinged up and we’re preparing ourselves when those situations come about.”

Q: In your career, have you seen this much competition just to get in the lineup?

BOC: “This is as much competition as I’ve ever experienced as a coach and that’s a great thing. It’s not a negative because they are handling it the right way. You take a player out that started the game after a couple of at bats and he’s still down there around everybody for the scouting report. He’s encouraging his teammates.

“I pinch hit Gehrig Frei for Blake Bevis and Blake Bevis is giving him knuckles saying, ‘come on, G.’ That tells you that they care and they care about what’s best for the group. Fortunately, I get to make those decisions, and I enjoy having the amount of decisions I get to make. Listen, I’m going to call some of them wrong, but it’s great to have options and it’s great to have players that care about (Mississippi State) rather than the name on the back of their jersey.”