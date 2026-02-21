Everything Brian O'Connor said after Diamond Dawgs take series over Delaware

As the clouds opened up on Saturday afternoon, the Mississippi State offense followed as the Diamond Dawgs rolled Delaware 10-0 in eight innings to clinch the series.

It was a 7-0 start for Brian O’Connor’s club as the Bulldogs continue to mesh together as a team. The coach was pleased with most of it, including the four home runs that landed on the other side of the fence, but more work is there to be done.

After the victory, O’Connor talked about Tomas Valincius’ performance, the offensive work and his team overcoming some mistakes in the win.

Question: What were your thoughts on Tomas Valincius’ game?

BOC: “I thought it was really, really gutty and tough. The second inning when they got three hits and the bases loaded and no outs, Tomas buckled down and made some huge pitches. We had scored a run in the bottom of the first and they responded. I thought their approach to him coming out of the gate in the first inning was really good. He certainly buckled down and made big pitches in that situation.

“Just really proud of him. I thought he got better as the game went on. That was a pretty defining moment and he was excited. The kid is a warrior – I’ve seen it for a year. He’s going to battle you to the end. Certainly, that was a key momentum inning for us to get it back on our side.”

Q: The home runs came today. What did you think of the offense?

BOC: “I thought the offense was really good. It was good to see Noah Sullivan get his first. The home runs are going to come. You can’t go up there intentionally trying to deliver that result. That comes with taking a good, aggressive swing and that’s what our guys have been doing. To see Jacob Parker get his first one was great and that was basically a line drive out of here. That will continue to show as we move forward.

“A week or so ago, I was just really concerned if we were competing with two strikes enough. I’ve seen improvement on that and seen an improvement on more consistent, aggressive passes in the batter’s box. You have to hit doubles and home runs to win at this level and we’ve got guys that are certainly capable of doing it.”

Q: How proud were you to see the at bats of Peter Mershon and Blake Bevis in that last inning off the bench?

BOC: “I’m very proud of them. I spoke about Peter Mershon before. I think he’s a very aggressive hitter and is going to do great things in this uniform. Blake Bevis is certainly a good matchup and proud of him that he got one and ended the ball game. He’s a big, strong, physical kid that’s here for a reason. I have a lot of confidence in Blake. Their starter is a lefthander tomorrow so I’m sure he’ll be in there tomorrow. He’s earned that opportunity.”

Q: Ryder Woodson has been a tough luck hitter. What are you seeing from him?

BOC: “I’m very confident in him. The data shows us with regards to exit velocity and barrels over the first seven games and this guy is at the top, just behind Ace Reese. I even talked to him today after batting practice and told him don’t try to do more. He’s been on the barrel very consistently and the game comes back around to you.

“Then all of a sudden he hits that ball to left field and he needs to run out of the batter box, but then that bloop single happens. That’s the way this game is. If you play it the right way on a consistent basis, it’s going to come back around to you. That bloop hit made up for all the hard-hit balls that he’s had. I just like his approach in the batter’s box and I think he’s doing a nice job and will be a very good player.

“I talked to the team after the game – all of our hitters. I said listen I’m not about the showmanship and the guys showing themselves on the home runs. If you do that, you better for sure get it. We need to respect the game and play the game the right way. We’ve had a couple of hitters stand there and watch the ball not go out of the ball park. Andrew Raymond did that last night and Ryder Woodson did it today and that’s something that I’m not going to tolerate in my program.”

Q: We’ve seen State teams really struggle to overcome mistakes over the years, but this team seems to be able to get past it. What have you seen from your team in that regard?

BOC: “I’ve seen, in the young season, some really good poise which is a great quality for a team to have. I’ve been preaching for seven months that things are not always going to go your way or our way. It’s how you handle adversity. I believe ultimately in life, we’re all judged by how we handle adversity. The game of baseball is a small microcosm of life. I’ve been drilling it in their head for seven months that you’re going to have three bad at bats. When your team needs you in your fourth at bat, you need to come up and have your best at bat of the game.

“Ace Reese mishandled the ball in the infield and was ready for the next one and turns the double play. It is not going to be easy. We’re going to make base running mistakes, we’re going to make errors and walk guys. Everybody does. Ultimately, we’ll be judged when we’re challenged when those things happen. Poise is an incredible quality for a player to have, a team to have and a coach to have.”