Everything Brian O'Connor said after State's win over Troy

Brian O’Connor is off to a 4-0 start as head coach of Mississippi State after leading the No. 4 Bulldogs to a 13-7 win over Troy.

Facing off against a team expected to contend for the Sun Belt Championship again, the Bulldogs pounded out 16 hits and roughed up Troy pitching in a 13-7 win.

After the game, the coach spoke to the media about his team’s offensive production in the game after some lineup changes, the work of true freshman Jack Bauer and Ace Reese’s 5-for-5 night.

Question: You changed up some things in the lineup tonight. How did you feel like that worked out?

BOC: “We have a lot of good players that want opportunities. After the weekend was over, the players that haven’t gotten the opportunities I told them to be ready and stay hungry. Tonight, Vytas Valincius in the preseason had been swinging the bat exceptionally well. He’s a mature hitter and so it was time to put him in there in the middle of that lineup and he certainly produced.”

“Chone James did a nice job of catching on Saturday so elected to put him back out there and he had a couple of hits and a big home run. It was really a collective effort by the entire group offensively. Everybody pretty much contributed throughout the lineup. I felt like I wanted to get Jacob Parker in there and he’ll get more opportunities moving forward because I feel like he’s a special hitter too. It was a total collective effort, and we came out and scored seven runs in the first two innings. It was great to get yourself some breathing room.”

Q: What were your thoughts on Jack Bauer’s debut?

BOC: “I thought Jack’s eighth inning was really good. You can see that he’s tough to catch – his ball runs and cuts all over the place. I was proud of him. He had a couple of deep counts and he ended up getting strikeouts off of them and coach (Justin) Parker and I talked after the eighth and it certainly would have been easy to take the young man out of the game so he leaves with a good feeling. But, we also need to see what he’s made of and what he’s capable of.

“You’re learning something about every guy every time they have a chance to get out there. There’s been a lot made about Jack and rightfully so. Jack can handle that. It’s kind of like the old circus with the bearded lady and the place goes nuts wanting to see him. I think he handled it extremely well. He believes in himself. He’s going to be a great pitcher in this uniform this year and in the future.”

Q: What do you like about Ace Reese at this point in the season?

BOC: “Ace Reese loves to play the game of baseball. There’s great players out there that truly don’t love to play the game. This guy loves to play the game of baseball. He has fun with it, he doesn’t put pressure on himself, he’s very loose, he loves being at the ball park. The great ones, that’s what they do. He doesn’t look at coming in the dugout and coming to the ball park as another day. He’s just a baseball player.

“He certainly had a huge night (Tuesday). He’s had many of those and he’ll have many more. He’s a special player that’s obviously pretty locked in right now. There’s no secret that he’s going to have to carry a big load for this team and he showed that tonight.”

Q: When you see the effort he had trying to get to third base, what goes into your mind as a head coach?

BOC: “Stay at second base. That was exactly what goes through my mind. Again, loves to play, he’s aggressive, he made a mistake. He’s in scoring position. You can’t get thrown out there in less you can for sure get there. That’s his decision. How we teach base running, if the ball is in front of you, you make the decision, so you don’t slow down on a coach giving you the sign. I love the aggressiveness and it speaks to who it is, but it’s a learning opportunity for all of them. I know he was excited – I love his excitement. I just told him when he came to the dugout that he hit it too hard and the ball came right to the guy. I love how he plays.”

Q: What went into coming back to Duke so quickly on Tuesday after he pitched last weekend?

BOC: “That was our plan all along was to hopefully pitch him on Friday on a short stint and then bring him back tonight. It worked out that on Friday he didn’t throw many pitches and we didn’t want to get his pitch count too high up today. I thought Duke attacked them. He pitched great.

“Listen, they have a really good offense. We were fortunate that we jumped up 7-0 that they couldn’t do the things that they do. They have three guys in the lineup that can really bunt and put pressure on you but that’s hard to do when you’re down that much. But just proud of Duke.

“The pitching in the early part of the season, let’s call it like it is – we don’t have a lot of experience. The more times you get guys out there and get them as many experiences as possible, they start to log those opportunities and grow. That’s our intention other than the three starters starting on the weekend. Jack Gleason came in and did a terrific job again in a higher leverage situation.

“We have to be better offensively with two strikes. We’re striking out way too much. Our two-strike approach needs to be better. Too many of the pitches are off the plate that we’re swinging and missing at so we’ve got things that we need to focus on and work on as a ball club for us to get to where we want to get to.”