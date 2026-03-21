Everything Brian O'Connor said after Mississippi State's series opening win over Vandy

It wasn’t easy for Mississippi State on Friday night, but it often isn’t inside the rigorous SEC.

The Diamond Dawgs built an early 4-1 lead against Vanderbilt, but ace starter Ryan McPherson left the game early with an apparent injury and the bullpen was struggling to throw strikes. In the end, however, the Diamond Dawgs would find a way to get a tough 4-2 win and take the series opener.

After the game, head coach Brian O’Connor updated McPherson’s injury, spoke about the bullpen and gave his thoughts on the win.

BOC: “No update on McPherson. He went out there and didn’t look right. I took our trainer, Jason Wire, out there and he said he just stiffened up. So we’ll obviously evaluate him tonight and tomorrow and see where we’re at.

“Your heart breaks for the kid. Great crowd and he was pitching great. That happens sometimes, and we’ll take a look at it and find out what we’re dealing with.”

Q: What are you seeing from Ryder Woodson right now?

BOC: “Consistency, a consistent approach. He’s aggressive and he’s on the barrel quite a bit. Certainly, that was a huge home run. Two outs, two out rally, and he got it to dead center. In the first two or three weeks, I loved the kid and it just wasn’t going his way. He’s going to strike out some and that’s ok, but he’s going to go up there and hit the ball hard and get a few of those.”

Q: It was one of the biggest crowds in school history. What did it mean to get this win in front of them?

BOC: “Listen, the fans here are the best in America – it’s not even debatable. Friday night in March playing a really good opponent. To have this crowd on a Friday night and the energy in the stadium, if you’re a player or coach in either dugout and don’t love that, I don’t know if you have a heartbeat. That’s why you come to State to play. That’s why you come to State to coach, is to have that support behind you. They certainly showed out tonight.”

Q: Your bullpen just had a tough performance tonight. What did you think of them?

BOC: “It wasn’t how you draw it up for sure. I talked to the team after the game and made a few points to them and one of the few points I did make is how important belief is. You might pitch yourself into a situation like Jack Gleason did with a walk and two hit pitches, but if you believe and execute, you can pitch and defend your way out of anything if you execute.

“No greater example than that fifth inning. Webb goes out there and doesn’t have great command, but we’ve got guys that come in out of the bullpen with inherited runners and manage the situation. That’s why we won the ball game, by the way we played defensively and the fact our bullpen stepped up and made big pitches with runners on.”

Q: There was a lot of backing each other up. Is that something that comes from the coaches, or is it coming from players?

BOC: “I think it’s a little bit of both. Y’all have heard me talk about intentionality of what we’ve been doing the like nine months that we’ve been here. Part of it is driven by leadership then the players have to own it and believe it and each other up. I feel like they do. There’s not an instance this year that I can think of that they haven’t.

“It hasn’t led to us being 22-0, but that’s a special quality. You have to have talent, you have to have skill, but them pulling for each other and picking each other up is part of what this experience in a college baseball uniform is all about.”

Q: What were you told by the umpires when Ace Reese was called out for a pitch clock violation?

BOC: “They got it right. I just wanted to make sure why they did it. The rule is, at eight seconds the hitters eyes have to be up at the pitcher, but you also have to be in a hitting position. Ace’s eyes were up at the pitcher but he wasn’t ready to hit so it leads to a strike. Absolutely, they did the right thing.

“Earlier in the game, I was out there with the home plate umpire with how quick their pitcher would deliver the ball. I just felt like there were many times our hitter’s eyes weren’t up before he started his delivery. That’s a tough thing for an umpire. I have the utmost respect for them. Their starter works quick and uses it to his advantage.”

Q: You go back to the UCLA game and you tried to extend Ben Davis and it got away from him. He got an eight out save tonight so what did you think of that?

BOC: “Great. We went in on Friday night and you’re the home team. We were hoping that Webb was going to get us through the seventh but he lost his command a little bit. I was going to give the ball to the guy that has been in this environment many times and that we believe in. Fortunately, his pitch count was below 40, so hopefully he’ll be ready again on Sunday.”

Q: Last week at Arkansas, Ben had a rough outing against Arkansas but ended strong. Did you feel like he translated that into this week?

BOC: “I did. No matter what the lead was (at Arkansas), you’re still out there executing. He just wasn’t sharp at Arkansas for whatever reason. He battled through it. We didn’t have to use anybody else in that game. What’s important is that they learn from it and get back on track. They’re going to make mistakes at times. They’re going to not be perfect, but how do you grow and learn.

“There’s something that he learned on Saturday about what he has to do to be sharper and more efficient. I think in that outing in two innings he threw like 48 pitches. Proud of him that he was able to come back tonight and be efficient and be able to execute the way he needs to do it.”