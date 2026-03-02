Everything Brian O'Connor said after tough defeat to No. 1 UCLA

ARLINGTON, Texas – Sunday evening’s top five matchup between No. 1 UCLA and No. 4 Mississippi State garnered plenty of hype, but not even that could prepare fans for what they would see.

The Diamond Dawgs and the Bruins traded blow after blow until the final out and the Bruins found a way to make the plays down the stretch. The 8-7 loss in extra innings was a difficult one to swallow, specifically, for head coach Brian O’Connor and it was the first of his tenure as Bulldog skipper.

After the game, the coach talked about that loss.

Question: What was your overall takeaway of what happened today?

BOC: “The first takeaway is I’m pissed, because I hate losing. Obviously, we’ve got a really, really good team and UCLA has a great ball club. That was like a heavyweight fight. Just proud of our guys. We kept battling back and did a nice job of managing the game from a pitching standpoint. Time and time again, guys rose up.

“The game of baseball is a game of inches. I told the team that you can’t go back and say ‘what if?’ Ryder Woodson’s ball that he hit in the right center gap bounces and gets out of the ballpark and that was the game winner right there with Gatlin Sanders in motion. It just didn’t work out our way.

“They have some true star power in their lineup and that showed out today, and so do we. Proud of our guys and we’ll bounce back for sure.”

Q: Duke Stone started for you guys. Why was he the right move?

BOC: “I just felt like ever since the start of the season, Duke Stone has pitched really great baseball for us. He hasn’t shied away from anything. He had a great fall and great preseason, that was the right move to make and I thought he battled. UCLA’s got a tough lineup and I thought he battled his heart out. He’ll continue to do great things for us in this uniform.”

Q: Free bases were killers for you guys. What did you see from the guys?

BOC: “The last inning, Ben (Davis) was out of gas. He’s our guy. We decided to send him back out there and he had the strikeout to begin the inning and he just looked like he was starting to lose his stuff. In a game like that, you go with your guy until he shows he needs to do something different. Tip your cap to them – they hit a two-strike triple and did the job for them.

“I really like the way that we pitched tonight. Those guys will grow. We don’t have a lot of experience coming out of the bullpen and the only way they get it is putting them in those situations.”

Q: What do you think you have in your team after this weekend?

BOC: “I think we’ve got a special ball club. I think we have a team with a lot of heart. I think we have a team that will be very talented. We have a lot of options like pinch hitters to do some different things. I love our ball club and I love what we’ve earned this weekend.”

Q: This is the first loss. What’s your message to the team?

BOC: “My message was that how they feel and their faces is how they should feel. When you pour everything into it and believe in yourself and your teammates, losses are tough no matter how it comes. Just proud of them that they continue to battle and show the qualities of a really great ball club.”