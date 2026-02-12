One Last Chance: Diamond Dawg continuing to live dream

In five years donning the M over S on his hat, Bryce Chance has certainly seen changes along the way.

The lifelong Mississippi State baseball fan watched as his future team won the National Championship in 2021 and then immediately had hardships when he arrived to campus. A redshirt as a true freshman in 2022 was tough enough, but the Diamond Dawgs having a losing record after winning it all was a tough pill to swallow.

When Chance got his opportunity in 2023, a great start to the year came to a halt when he had a nagging injury that took him out of the lineup and the Bulldogs produced another nine-win SEC season with no postseason play. Chance has since delivered back-to-back strong years but his team has not performed the way that he hoped.

With Brian O’Connor now at the helm, Chance has returned for one final run to help make things right. In just a few short months, he’s already felt a shift in the air.

“It’s been different, but it’s something that everybody had to get used to with the returning guys,” Chance said. “Practices are run a lot differently, obviously. It’s been great having the competition that we have, especially in the outfield. We have a lot of great players on the team and it’s been something that we’ve all taken pride in and it’s really important to know the guy behind you and next to you is going to push you.”

Chance bringing experience and consistency another year

Last season, Chance was the second-leading hitter on the team in SEC play behind Ace Reese. He finished the season with a career-high .332 batting average, 69 hits, 14 doubles and 43 RBI and he added four more home runs on the year.

Each of the last two years, though, Chance hasn’t been pushed by many in the outfield. He played centerfielder for State for most of last season and there weren’t many quality options behind him to challenge him. That’s been a whole lot different this year as he’s moved back to a corner outfield spot.

Talent is immense across the board for the Bulldogs this year, but Chance has baseball long enough to know that doesn’t automatically lead to success.

“I think this is a really special group of guys. This is one of the more talented teams that I’ve ever played on, but that doesn’t mean anything is set in stone. You can’t take anything for granted,” Chance said. “You don’t just get to have a great recruiting class, portal class, great returners and then you’re automatically placed in Omaha. It’s important that we take this group and do something special together and you do that by going to work each day the way that you know how.”

While O’Connor stated before the season that there will be no captains on this year’s team, the coach is keenly aware of who the leaders are. O’Connor asked each player on the team to anonymously write down the players they believe to be leaders among them, while the veteran coach didn’t mention if Chance made the cut, fans would probably be correct to assume he’s one of the most respected in the locker room.

At 5’10, 180 pounds, Chance will be one of the smallest in stature inside State’s lineup most days. He had zero opportunities to play college baseball at a Division I school out of high school outside of State and he’s never taken that opportunity likely. So, when the first pitch is thrown on Friday and Chance leaves the dugout, he wants every player on the team to understand why he feels that way.

“The main thing is that I don’t want anybody to get out there and be shocked as far as the new guys. It’s a really fun environment and something I know I’ll never take for granted and they’ll never take for granted,” Chance said. “There’s nothing like running out there. The main thing is I don’t want the guys to run out there and be surprised at what’s going on and what’s at stake.”