Bulldog ace Tomas Valincius named Semifinalist for National Pitcher of the Year

Mississippi State’s top starting arm is up for a national award in a dominant season on the mound for the Bulldogs.

Sophomore ace Tomas Valincius was selected as a semifinalist for the National Pitcher of the Year Award on Wednesday. He is one of 43 semifinalists named by the College Baseball Foundation and the College Baseball Hall of Fame, and boasts the second-lowest ERA of the SEC pitchers nominated.

Valincius holds a 7-1 record through 10 starts for the Diamond Dawgs in 2026. He is currently the regular Friday starter, moving up from Saturday after an injury to teammate Ryan McPherson. The southpaw is tied for most strikeouts in the SEC with 83, and holds a 1.81 earned run average through 59.2 innings pitched. Opposing hitters hold just a .195 batting average against him.

In his most recent outing against South Carolina, Valincius struck out 11 batters as the Bulldogs held onto a lead. They eventually won 5-3 despite a three-run home run by the Gamecocks. He posted arguably his best performance in March against Vanderbilt. He tossed 7.0 innings with a career-high 14 strikeouts and allowed just two hits and one walk.

Valincius could become the second Bulldog pitcher to win the award at the end of the season. Ethan Small is the only winner in program history, taking home the award in 2019, and Chris Stratton was a semifinalist in 2012.