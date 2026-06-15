Bulldog Legacy Nash Morgan joins Mississippi State's 2027 Class

Mississippi State ended a busy Sunday of recruitment with a fourth commitment in the early evening from Nash Morgan. The two-way Warren Central player and son of former Mississippi State player Josh Morgan picked up an offer earlier this summer to follow his father’s path on the defensive side of the ball.

On Sunday, Morgan committed to the Bulldogs following an official visit.

After a lot of thought and prayer I am super excited to announce that I am committed to Mississippi State University!!! So thankful to God for this opportunity! All Glory To God!! HAILSTATE!! 🐶🐶@Coach_Leb @CoachHarv_ @_CoachKThompson @Kacey_Taylor94 @ScoutSteveR pic.twitter.com/Fgic6WgaSP — Nash Morgan (@NashMorgan27) June 14, 2026

Morgan lined up at quarterback and safety for Warren Central in 2025 and led the team to a 12-2 record. The Vikings, coached by the elder Morgan, went 5-0 in Class 6A Region 2 and marched through the playoffs to a state championship win.

Nash was a big success leading the team at quarterback. At 6-2, 195 lbs he has the athleticism to pose a dual threat and run the ball, but his defensive production sticks out to the Bulldogs.

In addition to his father, his uncles Rob and Brett Morgan both suited up for the Bulldogs as well. The family has been a mainstay in Mississippi football, with Brett now the head coach at Starkville High School after 16 years in West Point, where he helped turn the Green Wave into a dynasty as an offensive coordinator, and then won a state title head coach from 2024-2025.