Bulldog softball wins Eugene Regional, advances to Norman for Supers

Mississippi State softball continues its NCAA Tournament dance into the Super Regionals for just the second time in program history, and the second under head coach Samantha Ricketts.

The Bulldogs were last in the second weekend of the postseason in 2022, beating Florida State at the Tallahassee Regional before falling to Arizona in a home Super.

After a no-hit 4-0 win against hosts Oregon on Saturday, MSU got a full 24 hours to await their next opponent. Saint Mary’s played their way through the bracket to set up an evening rematch with the Bulldogs, but failed to get the best of Alyssa Faircloth.

The junior ace tossed a complete-game shutout and allowed just two hits as her team won 5-0 against Saint Mary’s. A pair of home runs from Nadia Barbary and Tatum Silva made the difference on the scoreboard for Ricketts’ squad while Faircloth struck out 14 batters to hold strong on the shutout.

The Bulldogs face a tough Super Regional test at No. 2 Oklahoma. It will be a best-of-three series in Norman with a trip to the Women’s College World Series at stake. It’s business as usual for the Sooners, but a golden opportunity for the Bulldogs to play upset against one of the premier powers in the sport.

The Bulldogs face the Sooners in noon games on both Friday and Saturday, with a Game Three on Sunday TBD, depending on the results of the first two contests.