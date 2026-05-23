Bulldogs set for Game 3, Sooners even Super Regional series

Mississippi State softball will have to face No. 2 Oklahoma in a rubber match on Sunday at the Norman Super Regional.

The Bulldogs were brought down from the high of its Game One victory on Friday with a humbling 7-1 loss in Game Two on Saturday. The hometown crowd was on its feet early as the Sooners evened the series. It was a similar display of firepower to what the Bulldogs overcame on Friday, but this time without the offensive momentum to keep the contest alive.

A scoreless first two innings would prove to be the tone setter for a day of mostly good defense, but the Sooners took command with a dominant third inning at the plate. They scored all seven of their runs in quick succession, beginning with an RBI single from Kendall Wells.

The bases were loaded up for Wells after a tough start to the inning by Bulldog pitcher Peja Goold. Two more runs driven in from Gabbie Garcia and Isabela Emerling prompted a pitching change by head coach Samantha Ricketts. Alyssa Faircloth came in to do damage control, but a passed ball and a three-run home run from freshman Lexi McDaniel added four more runs with two gone in the inning.

Faircloth kept the Sooners off the board the rest of the way, but the damage was seemingly done.

State got one run back in the sixth inning, but missed on a big opportunity to make things interesting. With the bases loaded, Abby Grace Richardson connected on a drive to deep center. It looked like it had a chance to make it over the wall, but Kai Minor snagged it at the wall for the third out.