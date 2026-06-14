C Gai Chol returns to Mississippi State after entering transfer portal

Mississippi State men’s basketball center Gai Chol has removed his name from the transfer portal and is returning to the Bulldogs for the 2026-27 campaign. Chol initially entered his name into the pool after missing the 2025-26 season with a knee injury.

The news was first reported on Sunday by On3 and Rivals reporter Joe Tipton.

7-foot center Gai Chol has withdrawn from the transfer portal and will return to Mississippi State, his agents Ethan Coury and Corey Marcum of EZ Sports Group told @On3.https://t.co/2GHX6YVkSt https://t.co/deNDrvqiDa — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) June 14, 2026

Chol picked up a redshirt last season with his injury, which was suffered in preseason and left the Bulldogs a bit thin at center. He previously played in a total of 31 games for Mississippi State, coming off the bench in each appearance over his freshman and sophomore seasons. The most he contributed was during the 2024-25 season with a career-high eight points against West Georgia in an early nonconference matchup.

The 7-0, 245 lb junior was a four-star recruit for the Bulldogs in the Class of 2023 out of Greenforest McCalep Christian Academy in Decatur, Georgia.