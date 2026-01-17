Starting center Canon Boone granted sixth year of eligibility at Mississippi State

Confidence had been high since the end of football season that offensive lineman Canon Boone would have one final season with Mississippi State and that answer was delivered on Friday.

A source confirmed what was first reported by the Clarion Ledger that Boone’s waiver for an extra season in maroon and white was granted by the NCAA. It will be Boone’s sixth season with the Bulldogs and delivers Jeff Lebby and offensive line coach Phil Loadholt the team’s starting center.

The medical hardship for a sixth year was granted due to Boone missing a full season with an injury in 2022 and he missed five games last year with a knee injury.

Boone started every game this past season at the center position and played that spot exclusively for the first time in his career. During his first five years in Starkville, Boone has played all three positions in the interior of the offensive line.

After redshirting his first season in 2021, Boone was injured in 2022 and missed the entirety of the season. He made his Bulldog debut as a third-year sophomore in 2023 and played in eight games that season, primarily on special teams. Playing time grew his junior season of 2024 and he was working his way into the rotation by midseason.

Boone played in seven games in ’24. He was primarily at left or right guard but also played a game at center. After playing a season-high 56 snaps against Texas A&M and earning a solid 70.4 passing grade he was pushing for more reps the next week against Arkansas before going down with a season-ending knee injury.

This season, Boone moved into the starting rotation as the team’s center and started every game at that position. Boone played 944 snaps and finished the year with five sacks allowed and six penalties. He’ll have a shot in 2026 to improve on his first year as a full-time center.

The Dickson, Texas native is one of the few remaining players from the Mike Leach era at State. He was recruited by the legendary coach during the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 and the Bulldogs had to battle for his signature.

Boone was committed to Virginia Tech for the entirety of his senior football season but the Bulldogs remained in his ear. On signing day, he would flip that commitment to State and he has stuck with the Bulldogs ever since.

State is slated to return two regular starters on the offensive line now with Jayvin James returning alongside Boone. Starting guard Zach Owens hit the transfer portal on Thursday night and part-time starter Jimothy Lewis transferred to California. The Bulldogs have already added seven new linemen from the transfer portal and are heavily pursuing the top offensive lineman available in Colorado’s Jordan Seaton.