Charles Cross helps Seahawks to Super Bowl LX win

Sunday night, Charles Cross became the 41st player in Mississippi State history to play in the Super Bowl and the Laurel native can now join the list of champions.

Playing every snap at left tackle, Cross helped his Seattle Seahawks a night to remember as they knocked off the New England Patriots 29-13 to take Super Bowl LX in San Francisco. It was the second Super Bowl win for the Seahawks in franchise history and the first since 2013.

Cross and his Seahawk team dominated most of the ball game as they built a 12-0 lead in the first half and led by as much as 19-0 in the fourth quarter. The Patriots made it somewhat interesting in the final frame with a touchdown that cut into the lead, and they got the ball back with over 10 minutes left, but New England couldn’t score to cut the lead.

The Seahawks finished a dominant season 17-3 and were the number one team in the NFC heading into the playoffs.

As Cross adds to the total of Super Bowl winners from State, the Bulldogs now have had 27 different players take part in a title. He’s the second Seahawk that played his college ball in Starkville as former linebacker KJ Wright won in 2013.

It’s the fourth year in a row that the winner of the Super Bowl has had a Bulldog on the team. Last season, the Philadelphia Eagles won it all with Darius Slay at cornerback. The previous two years, former Bulldog greats and fellow Mississippians Chris Jones and Willie Gay came away winners with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Cross finishes off his fourth season in the NFL with a bang and at the top of the game. The former first round pick has been the Seahawks starting left tackle from the beginning as he’s started in all 62 of his regular season games played. Cross missed some time this year with an injury but returned for the playoffs.

A former Laurel High School All-American, Cross chose the Bulldogs over some of the top schools in the country back in the 2019 signing class. He was a five-star recruit and the nation’s No. 27 player overall while coming in as the No. 5 OT.

Despite the notoriety, Cross redshirted his first year on campus with Joe Moorhead. By year two and under Mike Leach, he became a starter in all but one game on his way to Freshman All-SEC honors. Cross followed that up becoming one of the best offensive tackles in the country as a sophomore as he led the SEC in passing grade and was second in run grade allowing just two sacks in 919 pass blocking snaps in the Air Raid.

After picking up First-Team All-SEC honors as well as some All-American selections, Cross was drafted No. 9 in 2022. He has since earned the biggest contract of any non-quarterback in the history of the franchise as he signed a four-year, $104.4 million deal last month.