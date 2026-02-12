Charlie Foster ready for his moment in Diamond Dawg rotation

Justin Parker got a pretty large gift in the summer of 2024.

That’s when talented left hander Charlie Foster opened up his recruitment after being released from Georgia and was on the market again. Parker didn’t hesitate to grab Foster and the pitcher turned down a potential MLB Draft selection to come to Starkville.

Foster was set to be an immediate factor for the Diamond Dawgs on the mound a season ago, but an injury sidelined him for most of the year. After finishing strong, he’s now prepared to be a part of the State starting rotation as he was named the Saturday starter to open up the season against Hofstra this week.

It’s been a long time coming after his first taste of pitching in the SEC as a freshman.

“Coming into last year, I wasn’t really sure what to expect coming into a college scene,” Foster said. “This year I put on some weight, got better physically and I’m hoping to step into a bigger role for this team and improving any way that I can.

“Just being able to command the fastball (was an improvement). “Once you command that, off speed becomes easier and pitching becomes a lot easier that way.”

Early struggles led to teaching moments for Foster in 2025

Foster has made pitching look pretty easy in the short time he’s been at State. The 6’4 hurler showed, at times, why he was so highly thought of last year as he threw 11.1 innings and gave up just three hits and two earned runs while striking out 17 batters in seven appearances.

There were also some learning moments. His first career start came at Southern Miss where he lasted just 2.0 innings and gave up three runs on two walks. Though his defense let him down in that game as well, Foster wasn’t happy with his performance in that game and he would take a lot from it to learn.

“Southern Miss was really my welcome to college baseball moment last year,” Foster said. “Just learning to slow the game down, take one pitch at a time and luckily, I had another great left-handed pitcher here last year, Pico (Kohn), to kind of look up to, watch what he did and how he prepared for games. I’ve really taken his advice going into this season.”

On top of what Foster learned from Kohn he has also had a chance to work with a whole new crop of catchers this season that have helped take his game to a new level. There’s going to be a new man behind the plate no matter who wins that battle, but he believes that the Bulldogs will be in good hands.

“I’ve really thrown to everyone – (Kevin) Milewski, Chone (James), all of them. I like all of them and they’ve all progressed a lot this fall and early this spring and I’m excited to see whoever it is behind the dish.”

One final area that has helped Foster’s game is the competition that he gets every day going up against the Diamond Dawg lineup.

Brian O’Connor and his staff have built a deep and talented roster of hitters that are set to challenge just about any pitcher that they have in front of them. For Foster, winning battles against those players only gives him confidence in the season ahead.

“Every scrimmage we have two really good lineups that could play just about anywhere in the SEC so it’s always a tough battle,” Foster said of the offense. “It just makes it more fun to compete out there and pitch against the best.”