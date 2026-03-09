Diamond Dawgs to start Charlie Foster Tuesday night in Biloxi

As Mississippi State prepares for the first weekend of SEC play, the Diamond Dawgs have another non-conference test on the way in the midweek.

Tuesday night’s showdown with Tulane in Biloxi at the Hancock Whitney Classic. When State hist the field, sophomore Charlie Foster will be throwing out first pitch for the Diamond Dawgs.

Foster is back as a starter after spending the last two weeks coming out of the bullpen. He enters Tuesday night’s matchup with 6.2 innings under his belt in four appearances and has surrendered eight hits, three earned runs, five walks and struck out 12 batters.

The Snellville, Ga., product began the season as a Sunday starter for the Bulldogs but couldn’t put together two solid starts. Against Hofstra during Opening Weekend, Foster gave up three runs in the opening inning and couldn’t make it beyond the third as he struck out five, gave up three hits, one walk and three runs.

The next weekend against Delaware, Foster made it just 2.0 innings and surrendered four hits and two walks while giving up two unearned runs. He struck out five batters, but was lifted in the third inning.

Foster got back into the mix when he came out of the bullpen at Southern Miss last Tuesday and worked around a walk to get two outs in the middle innings against the Golden Eagles. Last weekend against Lipscomb, he pitched an inning and gave up a hit and walk while striking out a batter.

The left hander was replaced as a stater in the weekend by RHP Duke Stone who has produced well in his work this season. Foster has a chance to nail down the midweek starting spot for the foreseeable future with no one taking hold yet. Stone started in the first midweek game and the Bulldogs have followed with Tyler Pitzer, William Kirk and Brendan Sweeney. While Pitzer performed well, Kirk tore his anterior cruciate ligament in his knee against Austin Peay and Sweeney struggled in the midweek last week.

Game time on Tuesday night is set for 6 p.m. and fans can tune in on SEC Network +.