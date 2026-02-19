Chone James versatility makes him tough out in Bulldog lineup

Through the first two years of his collegiate career, Chone James has been listed as a Utility player for the two programs in which he’s played.

In baseball, a Utility player is someone that can play multiple roles for a team. Noah Sullivan has done that for Mississippi State as a first baseman, a pitcher and a designated hitter, but not many people around college baseball are doing what James is doing.

James came to Virginia as the No. 2 catcher in South Carolina, but Brian O’Connor didn’t put a box around what he could do. The coach noticed that James had positional versatility that a lot of his players didn’t have, so he got him in the lineup in 26 games and utilized him as a second baseman, an outfielder and also as a DH.

It’s always been James’ mindset to be prepared to play anywhere. That mindset is making it easier for him to get on the field in some capacity instead of being stuck in a rut at a single position.

“I kind of just stay ready. Whatever the team needs that day, I’m down to do,” James said. “I practice it all, so when I get the chance somewhere else, I feel prepared. Wherever Oak puts me in the lineup that day, I’m going to try and go out there and help the team as best as possible.”

James landing a home behind the plate

After batting .373 with five doubles and 11 RBI as a part-time freshman starter, James followed O’Connor and the staff to Starkville this year out of the transfer portal. He worked with the Bulldog second basemen most of the fall, but James began to see his work with the catchers increase this spring.

The 6’0, 185-pounder doesn’t have the massive frame as someone like Kevin Milewski, but he’s played big. After not playing in the first two games, James came in against Hofstra last weekend and delivered a two-run single in the later innings that would give State a lead that stuck.

He followed that on Tuesday night against Troy by hitting his first-career home run. Hitting the first home run of his college baseball existence was special enough, but doing it at Dudy Noble Field was something he’ll never forget.

“Hitting a homer here is like no other,” James said. “I got down 0-2 quick, and was trying to put a ball in play and get that run in. It just happened to be a great pitch and great swing.”

Through the first five games, James is felling right at home with the Bulldogs.

There’s still an ongoing battle at catcher as the Bulldogs have had three different starters to this point, but James is showing that he belongs. Through those first three games he’s played in, James has a .400 average with four hits and five RBI.

He was ready for his opportunity in the same way that others have been ready for theirs. Vytas Valincius and Drew Wyers also didn’t start in the first two games of the season and they each have begun their State careers 4-for-4. The challenge that each day brings for the players and the level of competition is why James believes the team can be special.

“That emphasizes what this team is about. We have a deep lineup so not everyone can play every day,” James said. “These guys that are on the bench, if they’re not playing on the weekend they can come in any given day and go 4-for-4 or 3-for-3. That’s a testament to what this position group is all about.”