Diamond Dawgs name Billingsley starter for Southern Miss matchup

When No. 6 Mississippi State takes the field on Tuesday night for a top 20 matchup, the Diamond Dawgs will have another pitcher making his first start.

State has announced that junior RHP Chris Billingsley will be on the bump for the Bulldogs to face off with No. 11 Southern Miss (6 p.m., SEC Network+). The 6’4, 205-pound hurler makes his first start of the season and his eighth appearance.

Billingsley will look to gain some confidence going into the SEC series this weekend with Ole Miss. He’s thrown 6.2 innings this season with a 6.75 ERA and has allowed eight hits, eight walks and eight runs with four strikeouts.

The East Central Community College transfer didn’t pitch last week and his last outing with a rough one at Arkansas. In the rubber matchup of the series, Billingsley came in to try and get three outs in a tough situation in the eighth, and he walked three batters, gave up one hit and two unearned runs with only one out recorded.

Billingsley is the seventh different starter in the midweek for the Bulldogs. Brendan Sweeney started the first matchup between the two teams back on March 3 and he lasted just 1.2 innings with three hits, four runs, two walks and two strikeouts.

State lost that matchup with Southern Miss as the Golden Eagles jumped out to a 5-0 lead and fended off a rally from State in a 7-6 victory. The Bulldogs scored six-straight runs after getting behind early but two strikeout wild pitches scored runs for the Golden Eagles in the seventh inning to get back in the lead.

The Bulldogs (20-4, 4-2 SEC) are looking for a measure of revenge on the Golden Eagles (19-5, 3-3 Sun Belt). USM had not yet named a starter for Tuesday when this story was reported.