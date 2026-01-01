Head coach Chris Jans talks SEC opener, three-guard lineup and Quincy Ballard

After a mixed bag of results during the non-conference portion of the schedule, Mississippi State (8-5) opens SEC play Saturday at Texas (9-4). Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. in the SEC opener for both teams.

On Wednesday, Mississippi State head coach Chris Jans met with media to discuss the start of the SEC season among other topics:

Q: You’ve played more three-guard lineups this year compared to the past. Obviously, matchups dictate that a lot but how do you feel that look has produced?

Jans: Like you mentioned, it’s a lineup that we’ve utilized at different times throughout the season. It’s like every year. You never know how it is going to unfold and who is going to play well in the games, who plays well together. With Ja’Borri (McGhee) and his emergence, especially, he had some bigger games and became more consistent for us. We just trusted him more. When we have those three guards out there, we felt like we got a little more scoring pop than some other lineups that we had played.

Certainly, we’re not as lengthy as when we have a normal three in there. The other team, the lineups dictate it sometimes us playing guys if we feel we can match up with and not being a problem, then it makes sense to do so because the offensive firepower and just having another handler, decision-maker out there on the court. King (Grace) is coming off having a really good game, one of his better games if not the best game he has played. We played him the game before that and got in that game, as well. He is getting better, has bought into practice, which he needs to do and continue to grow. It certainly gives us another option to play three guards out there at the same time.

Q: Your thoughts on the development of Quincy Ballard?

Jans: It is time for him to step up and be a major contributor for us every single night. He rebounded the ball in a very good way (on Monday) and certainly the size differential was obviously to everybody. So he should be one of the leading rebounders if not the leading rebounder in a game like that if he gets enough minutes. He did that all in 17 minutes, if I am not mistaken. I thought in the second half he was a little more aggressive protecting the rim than he was earlier in the game.

That’s something we’ve really been talking to him about. Some of his fouls are more of the passive department. We want his fouls, not that we are encouraging him to foul because we’re not, and if he is going to get fouls, we want them to be more of the aggressive fouls where he is attacking the ball handler that is coming at him when he is protecting the rim rather than waiting for him and hoping to block the shot. We just have to get his mindset to be more aggressive in those situations.

We’ve been talking about rebounding a lot. Our effort in the first half as a team was really good, probably the best first half we’ve had all season long. It wasn’t as good in the second half by percentages. But overall it ended up being a really good night for us. I think we all know doing it in that game and doing it Saturday, Wednesday and Saturday is a whole other story.

Q: What changes have you seen from Texas this year?

Jans: Obviously, new coach, new staff. They do have a couple of holdovers from last year, individually. But Coach (Sean) Miller is obviously a great coach, a coach that everyone respects in the business. He has won at a high level and I’ve been around him for a long time at the Division 1 level. It is his first year so he is trying to get their feet underneath them and build their standards for their program.

They are very talented. Just very-well versed and well-taught. You look at their KenPom, they are really good in a lot of areas both rebounding and on the offensive and defensive end. They don’t turn the ball over, they get to the line, they shoot the ball very well and they’ve played a challenging schedule. They’ve played some really good teams and this is their SEC opener. So everybody is going to be ready to go.

The thing about coaching against his teams is they are so well-schooled in a lot of different areas. Some programs it is about speed and pace of play and the transition game. Some it is about hanging their hat on the defensive end. For me in watching them, they try to play right in every facet of the game and play well in every facet of the game.

Q: Since they have not played yet, are Tee Bartlett and Cameren Paul redshirting?

Jans: That’s a fair question and we were just talking about it in the office on game day. Right now, it is status quo and that doesn’t mean it won’t change. But currently, that is the plan.

Q: With Tee, you mentioned earlier there were some goals for him to meet. How is that process going?

Jans: He’s been fighting it, scratching and clawing. I am proud of the work he has been putting in, particularly with Dom Walker, our strength coach who does a fabulous job. He came in behind the 8 ball. Everyone in our program or that follows our program knows he did not get here, unfortunately, this summer and just came in late. But he has attacked it and has really been working behind the scenes when nobody is watching. It’s one thing to work behind the scenes when no one is watching when they know they are going to play in front of the lights 30-35 times a year.

But to do it when you don’t have game day is tall task. But he is really fighting that. As we all know, when you are trying to cut weight like that, the first X amount is a little bit easier than getting down to what you want to be at. So he is in that mode right now and that grind but I think he is doing an excellent job that way and is well on his way to being where he wants to be and where we want him to be.

Q: Texas’ leading scorer is Matas Vokietaitis, their big center. What issues does he present?

Jans: Yeah he’s a load. The thing that sticks out the most to me is his physicality. Does he have moves and touch? Of course he does. But just so physical. If you are on your heels at all, he is going to put you in the rim. He gets to the line, a good free-throw shooter and shoots it excellent from the field. He doesn’t fear anything or anybody. He’s played against some of the best of the best college basketball has to offer. So he will certainly have our full attention but they’ve got a bunch of good players. He definitely sticks out. Just impressed with his approach and physicality, understanding of who he is and giving it on the floor every single night. Our guys like Quincy and JMar (Jamarion Davis-Fleming) are going to have to put their big-boy pants on when they are playing against him.

Q: And your thoughts on the development of JMar?

Jans: He’s been a great surprise. Not surprised, obviously when you sign someone you think they are going to be a good player. You are not sure exactly when they are going to be that but he is ahead of schedule, which would be a better phrase. He has bought in to making the plays we ask him to make. He makes athletic plays, rarely takes a possession off, assignment-correct, defensively. We just love that he is flexible in terms of being able to defend different positions.

He is able to defend ball screens and different coverages. We don’t have as many guys this year that have the ability to do that. So he is kind of our Swiss-Army knife, defensively. Sometimes his work does not show up on the stat sheet but it shows up on video. It shows up in our team room and our players know about it and our coaches know about it. People that understand the game and watching the game can follow his work and the positivity that he brings. Now he is getting more comfortable making passes, scoring around the basket. He continues to work on his skill level. The best part about him is he is still young and still growing. With experience he will only get better and better.