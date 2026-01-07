Mississippi State head coach Chris Jans and Bulldogs set for SEC home opener vs. Oklahoma

Mississippi State got off to a good start in the SEC last Saturday with a thrilling overtime victory at Texas. Now the Bulldogs look to keep that momentum in Wednesday’s SEC home opener against Oklahoma. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. at Humphrey Coliseum.

On Monday, head coach Chris Jans met with the media to discuss Oklahoma and other topics:

Q: With the five-game winning streak, is there one thing you can point to that has helped turn the team around?

Jans: I’ve been talking about it for awhile. We have to play the way we have to play. That is easy to say, sounds simple. But there’s a lot that goes into that and it took us awhile. That is how it works sometimes, to figure out the style of play this team needs to embrace to get the most out of who we are.

We’ve changed quite a bit, especially on the offensive end from the summer to the fall to playing a handful of games to now. It has required a lot of unselfishness from a lot of individuals and it isn’t always perfect. There’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes. To me, that would be a reason why we are playing a little better and it is because of the buy-in we are getting from our players in terms of what we are asking them to do, especially on the offensive end.

Q: Ja’Borri McGhee posted some cryptic messages on Instagram. Everything okay with him?

Jans: I don’t know about the cryptic. But we play a highly-intense, emotional game that there is a lot riding on it. I think as humans, we all think, say and in this era, post things in the heat of the moment that eventually, you wish you could take back. Our basketball team is a family. Every family I’ve been involved with, stuff happens, especially behind the scenes and you work things out behind the scenes. I walked into the gym an hour ago and (McGhee) was down there shooting baskets. So I think we are all good.

Q: Your thoughts on Sergej Macura and his adjustments to SEC basketball?

Jans: I think Macura had his best game by far (against Texas). I don’t think attributing Macura’s best game would be how they guarded Swain (of Texas) because that’s not why he had his best game. We had fits with (Swain) and I said it in the postgame in Austin that was a big turning point in the game when he fouled out because obviously giving us major problems.

But Sergej has been a lot more consistent. I think that is one of the reasons we have played better. His consistency and everybody that has followed us all year long, you can watch him now as staff, a fan or media member, you got a pretty good idea of what he is bringing to the table. We really needed that and we need more of that, not just from him. Hopefully from Macura moving forward, I think he has shown more athleticism, more pop, more physicality. When he drove the ball it was straight-line drives with purpose. There was no spinning and trying to change directions. He had some energy about him and on the bench. Certainly his play helps that and we hope this will help him going forward.

Q: How valuable is it for Jayden Epps and Josh Hubbard to have more assists than turnovers?

Jans: I said this same thing to the media after the game. I haven’t taken the time to look but I can’t imagine having a duo have 65 (points) in one basketball game. They did it not taking bad shots. If you take that many shots, 52 shots, between two players and say maybe there was a couple (bad shots), that is pretty good from their IQ. Obviously, they have more rope than maybe some other guys but they are handling it appropriately that way.

For me, they were not that efficient. It’s not like they shot the cover off the ball. Josh attempted 31 and Jayden was 9 of 21. That gives me hope. What if they really get it going like Josh did the game before when he was 9 of 13. They are both high IQ players. They’ve been around and have so many games under their belt in terms of being able to understand the shots they need to take for us to be successful.

Everybody talks about roles. Even when you are in a role like that, you got to be ready to go. You got to make good decisions. You have to carry the load, offensively, and there’s some pressure that comes with that. But they have both proven to be good decision-makers and hopefully that will continue.

Q: When Hubbard has nights like that, can you see it coming?

Jans: You can see it. You can see he has a bounce to him. Certainly, everyone has a bounce to them but he has a little different bounce to him. I always love when he makes one or two early and that ball goes through the net for him. I think most people are built that way. I have coached some guys that it did not matter if they went 0 of 4 or 0 of 7. You still feel good about it but most people like to see it go through the net early and it gives them some more confidence than they already had.

But definitely coached him long enough to know when he is in one of those zones and has a little more pop to his game on the court.

Q: How is Sergej Macura after getting injured late against Texas?

Jans: He’s fine. He played and came back in. He just rolled his ankle and frightened him a little bit. But he was good to go.

Q: Thoughts on Oklahoma?

Jans: Really good basketball team. They are 1-0, as well. They are so potent on the offensive end. They got great guard play and like to match up out front. Two guys that have a ton of experience that know how to play. Both can really score the ball and dynamic players, individually. When you put them together it is a lot.

But it ain’t just them. Analytically, off the chart in Top 25 in field goal percentage in the country. They do not turn the ball over. I think they are fourth in the country, getting a shot on goal basically every time down the court. They spread you out. They got multiple shooters. They got 4-5 guys, they got size, they got confidence and they have a nice SEC five man that can control the lane and knows what he brings to the table. I really like their team. I like what they are doing and you see them playing with a lot of confidence. They will be more than a handful, for sure.

Q: What do you think of Quincy Ballard so far this season?

Jans: If you look at Quincy’s line (against Texas0 and don’t watch the game, you go ‘meh’. But if you watch the game and understand what is going on, he is wrestling down there with that kid every possession. He is a load and a big human being and is nasty. From watching the tape, I thought Quincy stood his ground and gave us a rim presence with blocked shots. A blocked shot is a blocked shot but how about guys not driving because you are looking at him standing at the rim or altering a shot.

He ran the floor two times where it was ‘wow’. I thought Quincy did a good job of competing in a lot of areas that don’t show up on the stat sheet. We want more, he wants more and I want more. He will have games where he has bigger numbers. The game before he had 15 rebounds. You’ve heard every coach in America talk about sometimes things don’t show up on the stat sheet. For us and Quincy, Saturday night that was the case.

Q: How much does it help this team’s confidence to show they can win close games?

Jans: Rightfully so. It was a great win. But it is one game. It is one game and I am happy for our guys. It was a joyous locker room and we needed that. Unfortunately, as the coach, I’ve been telling them that their practices have been even better since we got back from Christmas. Their hunger level was really, really good. Played our best game of the year on both sides of the ball against Alabama State and that led us to having even better practices leading into SEC play.

Everybody rises up a level of play more often than not and I was hopeful that we would do that playing on the road in our first SEC game and playing a program like Texas. And we did. But again, it is one game. We got at least 18 more of these if you count the conference tournament and we will have a lot of great opportunities down the road certainly with Oklahoma being the first one on Wednesday night.