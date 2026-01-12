Head coach Chris Jans talks Alabama, Achor Achor and Josh Hubbard

After suffering its first SEC loss of the season, Mississippi State returns home this week for a two-game homestand. First up is No. 18 Alabama for an 8 pm. tipoff on Tuesday at Humphrey Coliseum.

The Bulldogs are 10-6 overall and 2-1 in the league while Alabama is 11-5 and 1-2. Earlier on Monday, head coach Chris Jans met with the media to discuss the Tide and other topics:

Q: Your thoughts on the recent play of Achor Achor?

Jans: If you look at it face value just from a numbers’ perspective, his production that way has been really good in SEC play. Off the top of my head I don’t know what it is but I know high rebounding and scoring, and he has a good field-goal percentage. But at the same time, the other parts of the game that don’t show up that we talk a lot about in here, certainly the turnovers show up in the stat sheet. But not being assignment-correct at times with the scout, blowing some missed checks that end up being huge pivotal points within the last game that we played.

But no question about it, his comfort level is better. His productivity has been better. I think he is in a really good space and hopefully that will continue.

Q: What is it about Josh Hubbard‘s jumpshot that makes it so difficult to guard?

Jans: I think he has the surprise factor. He’s obviously not a lengthy guy and when he shoots it, he shoots it like he’s a 6-6 dude. From the time he decides he is going to shoot the ball to the release point, it is dynamic, fast and explosive and there’s not really much you can do about it unless you are really on him, defensively. You got to be anticipating it and knowing it is about to go up in order for you to get a good contest.

He’s proven to be able to hit contested shots. With his experience now and his improvement of being a three-level scorer instead of just a jump shooter, the threat of him giving you some sort of move to get downhill is in the back of your mind, too. So that maybe makes the defense not be so aggressive with him. He’s working on his craft and is getting better at it. It is difficult but it is a very unique ability and game that he possesses.

Q: Has Josh tweaked his form since he got here?

Jans: Heck no. If someone can make shots, no matter what it looks like or what the routine is, we certainly don’t mess with that.

Q: With such a quick turnaround from the Kentucky game, what have you tried to focus on with what you can control?

Jans: We are in one of those stretches that everybody goes through across the country, three games in seven days. It can be a lot. It is what it is and nobody is complaining about it. e are at the end of the stretch. We got today and prep day, play tomorrow and finally have a day off on Wednesday heading into the weekend. It is part of the deal and we understood it when we entered it. It has been a mixed bag of results thus far. It ends tomorrow with the three games in seven days. Our kids have been really good all year long in terms of their approach to practice and energy level in practice. For the most part, they have consumed the scouting report and try to get on the court.

Q: Anything you see consistently from this Alabama team compared to previous years?

Jans: You better get back on defense. They are about possessions, pace and playing fast. Always one of the better transition teams in the country. Going into tomorrow night’s game, they are second in KenPom in offensive efficiency. They shoot the ball at all three levels really well. They don’t turn the ball over and are stingy with the ball that way.

And they play a ton of guys and that is probably the thing that is most different. They just play a lot of guys. More often than not they play a ton of guys so it adds to understanding the scouting report and personnel, and adds a couple more guys in there. In guys’ minds they are trying to figure out who they are matched with throughout the game. You are going to have to understand that when you get a chance to score baskets, they are going to respond quickly and get it out of the net and get straight up the court and try to score before you know what hit you.

You can talk to them until you are blue in the face and show the video to the guys who have not played against that style, it is like going out in the cold and you are shocked by it. It takes a little time to adjust. That is certainly something we are trying to get in our kids’ heads.

Q: Your thoughts on having two home games this week?

Jans: Every game is the Super Bowl and I’ve been saying that since I arrived. We faced a Kentucky team that was 0-2 and lost their last two games. Now we are facing an Alabama team that has lost its last two games. Depending on how you look at it or what you believe in, is it ideal or not? It doesn’t matter but that is the factual position we are in. Certainly, glad to be playing at home. We played very well in our last game at home. Our students are trickling back to Starkville and hopefully the community and the fanbase will continue to support this team.

Q: Any update on Jamarion Davis-Fleming?

Jans: Again, calling it a mild sprain (ankle). I haven’t seen him or talked to the trainer today. So I will know more later this afternoon.

Q: You mention the depth of Alabama and their ability to make shots all over the court. How do you balance guarding the edges and the paint?

Jans: That’s a great question. If you have the insight please come share it with us about 2 p.m. this afternoon. They are hard to guard. They’ve always been hard to guard. Obviously, they’ve won a ton of games and championships and they do a nice job over there. You got to decide, and we’ve played them enough times now. You know what they are going to do for the most part. It has tweaked each and every year with adding new wrinkles and some changing of the philosophy and certainly the personnel changes. But the core of what they are trying to do is the same. Our job is like as always. Trying to figure out what is best considering who we have on the court and trying to defend them, and having an adjustment or two if it doesn’t go our way.

Q: With last year’s game in Tuscaloosa, do you use that game as part of the scouting report or not?

Jans: Laat year’s games or for every game are part of the process. You try to learn something from everything if it’s this year games against other opponents, which everyone does. Certainly, you are going to look at last year’s games but in this era we are playing in now, it’s such different personnel for both teams. It probably doesn’t hold the same weight it used to prior to the portal transferring. But good or bad, you can learn from watching that kind of stuff.