Head coach Chris Jans talks Texas A&M, Sergej Macura and sustaining leads

Currently on a three-game losing streak, the SEC schedule only gets tougher for Mississippi State this week. Up next is a road trip to Texas A&M, who is 14-4 overall and near the top of the SEC with a 4-1 league mark.

On Monday, Mississippi State head coach Chris Jans met with the media to discuss the Aggies among other topics:

Q: Your thoughts on the quick turnaround and having to face this Texas A&M team on the road?

Jans: It’s actually a longer turnaround than Saturday-Tuesday so this will be a normal turnaround for league play. Our players are off Sunday and it is required rules of having a day off, deservingly so. Fortunately for everybody, it is a good rule in place.

Certainly for us, it is business as usual in terms of trying to get up to speed with the next opponent, which is Texas A&M. We’ve been doing what we normally do, which is breaking down their film, and trying to get our thoughts together and presenting a gameplan this afternoon to our players.

Q: Thoughts on the style of play that Texas A&M has?

Jans: It is a very unique style. You don’t see it very often. I played against a very similar style once in my career at New Mexico State. We played a team that was actually a rival team in New Mexico, that had a coach for a couple of years that played a very similar style that Texas A&M does. It is so different. The positives are teams don’t see it every game so you got to do things different in preparation for practice with their constant pressing, their constant attack mode on both ends of the floor.

You are going to see more press attacks and different ways to press in one game than we’ve seen all year long in all the games combined. So it is very unique that way. They just don’t take the foot off the gas. On the offensive end it is the same way. Make or miss, they are trying to respond and get an advantage early. They shuttle guys in and out, and they play 11 guys on a consistent basis. I don’t think anyone plays more than 24-25 minutes per game. That is an advantage for them, as well. Most teams aren’t subbing as frequently or having that many guys play consistent minutes. So it is a different style and one we are trying to learn on the fly and get our guys ready for it.

Q: What is the key to handling their press?

Jans: I always say it is a pass and catch game, kind of like football that way. You got to take care of the basketball, take care of the rock. You got to rely on your training. Certainly we are going to spend a lot of time to put our guys in the best position possible to attack their presses. You got to decide. Are you going to try to score every time or are you going to just try to break the press and make them guard you in the half court? That is a decision that every coach and player in the game has to make because they are ultimately the ones that make the decision when they have the ball in their hands. It is something we are obviously talking about a lot.

Q: We saw Jamarion Davis-Fleming start the second half against Ole Miss. How much more trust has he gained from you in SEC play?

Jans: He deserved to start the second half. He played well in the first half. It was a game where one of the coaches came up to me at halftime and said ‘same starters, right?’. More often than not, most coaches start the same starting lineups but it is something we’ve been talking about lately, which obviously makes sense and doesn’t mean you have to. A lot depends on foul situations but also who is playing the best. Even more importantly, it’s which group of guys of combinations of guards and forward are playing the best. But I thought JMar had a great game and he performed well in the second half, too.

Q: Jayden Epps said the other night they have to learn to play for 40 minutes. How can the coaches get them do to that on a consistent basis?

Jans: That’s a great question. I don’t have all the data in front of me but I was pondering that yesterday and trying to find a way to approach our guys today. I will have it at my fingertips before we go to film that in SEC play and in terms of what I am asking for with data. It’s like two different teams. Defensively, focusing just on that, our first-half defense in the first five SEC games and what we look at for factors and totally efficiency is really, really good.

But the second half it is the other end of the spectrum and it’s been poor. That is very frustrating. As coaches and players we have to recognize that and it is easy to do that. Now how do we fix it? There’s certainly a lot of suggestions on how to fix it. Play more guys, maybe we are tired, which we do sometimes in terms of changing up the scheme. We will do that plenty of times in the second half. We did it multiple times in the last 10 minutes of the Ole Miss game in terms of how we try to defend ball screens, how we play zone, playing zone to man in the same possession, which we’ve done quite a bit this year. Most fans don’t see that but that is a call we have.

Just trying to put our guys in the best position possible. The difference between the halves is crazy. It is a crazy gap. It is the same team, same players, same coaches. That is what we are trying to do, figure out how we can play better longer. If the games were 25 minutes. They’re not, obviously, but if they were our record would be different. But that is not how games are played. So we all have to understand what’s going on and try to fix it.

Q: How have you seen Sergej Macura develop and get accustomed to college basketball?

Jans: I don’t like to speak for them. But from watching him, I think the game has just slowed down. That’s probably, for a lack of a better term, when guys start getting it, you can just see that the game from their perspective slows down a little bit. If you will remember, when he first got here and in the games, he would throw rushed passes. He would get flustered at times and play too fast. The game has slowed down for him and he is getting more comfortable with the athleticism and the length that is on the court.

He’s always been a guy prior to coming here where he was one of the better athletes and slashers. But now, and not that he’s still not, there’s a lot of other guys out there that can do the same things. Certainly with him not being here in June and July, and having just knowledge of the system, the terminology, the expectations, is helpful. But like I’ve said the whole time, I love coaching Sergej. He is a throwback. He is coachable. He is all about the team and he wants to win and he cares. I am just glad he is with us.

Q: How does the depth of Texas A&M change your preparation and are there any other matchups you can draw from that?

Jans: I think they have six, if I am not mistaken, which means they are scoring a lot of points if you have six guys averaging double figures. But they put a lot of pressure on you all the time. They put pressure on you that you don’t see very often. Like if you miss a shot, they are picking you up, sometimes trapping you. If you miss a free throw, they are picking you up. I don’t know their calls. I don’t know their system and I am learning it. But they just give you so many different looks, defensively, in the full court and even in the half court.

Sometimes they will dial it back and then they are in you and then they’re not. So it makes the game a lot of start and stop. There is sputtering at times and it is obviously all by design. Again, it is heck of a challenge. I am looking forward to the next two days of trying to get our guys in the best position to handle the situation they are in.

Q: You mention the tale of two halves, how do you handle that as a coach?

Jans: We talk about it long before it is happening because we’ve already been through it. So we talk about in practice. We talk about it in shoot around. Certainly there is another way to do it but I’ve tried that with this group and it didn’t work. So now we have to address it, which we have long before Saturday night. We talk about it in practice. Halfway through we’ve been really good, just like the games. But we got to finish. We got to have these 20 minutes be like the second half of the game with our intensity and attention to detail and being assignment correct.

If I already knew I would have already fixed it. We haven’t been able to as a group, coaches and players combined, be able to unlock that answer. We have to. I love the way we start games. People talk about losing double-digit leads and we have had double-digit leads early in the games. That happens more frequently than you think against good teams. Every team we are going to play the rest of the year is going to be a really good team.

It’s just more sustaining our level of play. It’s not how big our lead was or wasn’t. To me, it’s more just playing at a higher level for longer. That is what we are not doing. I don’t want to change how we started games. Our numbers, defensively, are important for this team and have been really good in SEC play in the first half. We just haven’t been able to sustain it. We are trying to figure out different ways to make sure our guys understand what is going on and help them fix the problem.

Q: When Jayden Epps and Josh Hubbard have rare off nights like they did against Ole Miss, what do you say to them as a coach?

Jans: You can’t predict it so it’s how do you deal with it during a game. If you ask what do you do postgame, I haven’t physically seen either one of them since the game but I have communicated with both of them, individually. They’re both great young people. They will be the first to tell you I got to play better. I got to perform better. They are not shying away from that.

We just have to continue to figure out ways to put them in better position to get cleaner looks. As a staff that is our responsibility. In the game, I am trying to keep instilling confidence in them. They don’t need me barking at them about missing shots. That is one thing I just don’t believe in as a coach. That ain’t gonna help. You can feel it in the arena at times when someone is off or misses a shot and the groan and collective groan. Teammates and coaches are trying to pick them up or anybody for that matter and it doesn’t have to be those two guys. They are experienced guys and they are going to be better next time. They are going to come back to work today and be ready to go.