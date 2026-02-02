Head coach Chris Jans talks Bulldog freshmen and G League players returning to college basketball

Mississippi State gets a rare break from mid-week SEC play this week and will return to action on Saturday, hosting No. 21 Arkansas.

On Monday, head coach Chris Jans held his weekly press conference and discussed Arkansas among other topics:

Q: Was there a point where you expected Jamarion Davis-Fleming and King Grace to play significant roles as freshmen?

Jans: When we signed the class that you are talking about, obviously like everybody in the country that signs kids that you think will be able to play immediately or in the future for your program. We felt that with that class. When how our roster came together going into the fall, I thought we are going to have some freshmen playing for us in our rotation.

JMar (Davis-Fleming) was obviously the first one. He has gradually gotten better and better, and continues to emerge. Then King is going through, like all players do, the learning curve. He was very frustrated in the fall. Like every player I’ve coached, they want more and he was the same. We were encouraging him behind the scenes because it’s not that he doesn’t have talent and everyone can see that. It’s just learning the speed and physicality and being assignment-correct and every little thing matters.

He stuck with it and he is up in that office more than anybody watching extra film. He continues to work on his fundamentals behind the scenes when nobody is watching. Because of it, he’s been given more minutes. Like always and every coach tells every player, be ready and when you get the opportunity, make the most of it and you get more (minutes). That is what is going on with him. The game is slowing down for him. He is understanding the other end of the floor a little bit better, how important it is.

He’s got the physicality and the toughness. No one has ever questioned that. He started the first week of June when they were out on that track and he comes out and runs the mile and he won it. That doesn’t happen very often. Not that a freshman can’t win the mile heading into your first week on a college campus. Some of them may have but couldn’t. They don’t want to necessarily do that. But he is uber-competitive and has a lot of confidence. It shows how he plays. So excited for him, excited for what’s in store for him, not just the remainder of the season but in years to come.

Q: We saw Josh Hubbard hitting more shots in the second half at Missouri. What’s the process for him and Jayden Epps to try to overcome those slumps?

Jans: I know Josh a little bit better and I’ve coached him throughout his college career. He always stays confident and you have to. When you miss you get to the next play and get to the next shot. To anyone that has paid attention, he’s shown that he is able to do that. But they are all human. He was frustrated. He had a back spasm towards he end of the half that hardly anybody knew but he worked on it at halftime.

I felt much better in the second half and then like Josh Hubbard does, he made some tough shots and got us back in the game. Epps has great confidence in his game and has been there, done that, at different places. He’s always been a scorer at high-level programs and he knows what his role is for us. They both weren’t super efficient but they made shots to give us a chance to win that game on Saturday.

Q: How do you get Quincy Ballard to be more consistent?

Jans: That is a question for every player in the country, individually for them and for us to try to figure out ways to push buttons and to get them motivated to play at the level they are capable of. Our team has been inconsistent and certainly, we’ve had some individuals that have been inconsistent, as well.

Nobody wants to play better than Quincy. He is an awesome kid and is an every-day guy. You can count on him to show up and work every day and bring his lunch pail and do what the coaches ask him to do. Some nights and afternoons he is not as productive as he’d liked to be. But he’s proven to get to the next game and the next practice and be better. He had too good of a game against LSU and he was perfect everywhere, the field, made all the right plays defensively and rebounded the ball. So it was a pretty high bar going into the next game. But I am pretty confident that he will have some really good games here down the stretch.

Q: What have you seen from Arkansas so far?

Jans: Not really deep into them yet. Obviously, it is our bye week. But Coach Cal (John Calipari) will always have uber-talented teams. I’ve seen them briefly across referencing when you get into scout mode. I am simple-minded that way and I just watch the team that we’re about to play and don’t pay much attention to the other SEC team. I try to keep my focus on that particular team.

But they are very talented. The guard out front – (Darius) Acuff – is one of the best freshmen in the country. He is obviously a high-level player but they’ve got a bunch of them. They’ve got two handfuls or close to it that are great players that are having a good season. Unfortunately for us, they are coming off a tough loss at home and like us, they are coming off a bye week, as well.

Q: How are freshmen Cameren Paul and Tee Bartlett coming along and how are they handling their redshirt year?

Jans: Both Cam and Tee are redshirting like everybody knows. They’ve been great. Cam, when I talk to him, it’s just are you learning and are you staying with it. Are you okay because it’s hard. When it’s game day and everyone comes out and the lights are on, everybody wants to be a part of that. So it can be frustrating at times.

From my perspective, they’re both doing great. I think they are smart enough to understand that they will look back at this and say ‘wow, that was really good for me and why I am who I am today as a basketball player’. If you handle it the right way and really work, you’ve got a different work load. You can lift and work different than the guys that are going to play. They don’t have to conserve anything. Coach Dom Walker is a veteran so he knows that. They are working on their bodies more than the guys that are playing minutes on game day. They are working on their skill level differently maybe than the guys that are playing.

From my chair, they are both handling it well and they are both progressing. You can see it in practice for both of them. For Cam, the game is slowing down and he is starting to understand how important all facets of the game are. Tee has lost a ton of weight. I don’t know the number off the top of my head. But you can see it physically and the transformation in his body. Obviously, that is a great sign for a coach or a coaching staff when someone comes in and has that much weight to lose, but to have that work ethic and discipline to do that. He’s doing it on a daily basis and looks almost like a different person than he did when he got here in August. So they’re both doing great.

Q: How are King Grace and JMar handling that freshmen wall with a longer season than they had in high school?

Jans: I haven’t seen anything from either one of our freshmen that are playing, King as of late and JMar for most of the season and I’m not concerned about that. Neither one of them is playing 30-35 minutes every single night. Certainly we’re at that stage of the season where we’re concerned about our legs and our minds fresh for game day. So our practice time has been reduced significantly and very conscience of that as we go down the stretch.

Q: Your thoughts on some G League players returning to college basketball?

Jans: It’s a mess. It’s a mess right now. Nobody knows what the rules are and there’s injunctions everywhere. I think there’s more kids playing on a TRO from their own particular state than people realize. There’s a lot of players out there that are eligible because of that situation. There needs to be some sort of reset. I don’t think it is going to happen this year. But going forward, I think most coaches would just tell you we need to know what the rules are so they are the same for everybody and then everybody is on the same page and can act accordingly.

Q: How do you think Coach Cal has adjusted at Arkansas?

Jans: Just from watching him and competing against him and now that he’s at Arkansas, I am in no position to speak for him. Outside looking in, it seems he has a different bounce to his step. I think the change, I imagine he would say, has been really good for him at this point of his career. Obviously, they had a heck of a run down the stretch in the SEC and then the NCAA Tournament after a rough start. This year they have a reloaded and have a heck of a basketball team. I don’t know what he is saying publicly but from my perspective, it looks like it’s been a really good move for him.