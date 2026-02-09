Head coach Chris Jans talks Tennessee and updates Bulldog injuries

Mississippi State has struggled mightily at home this season within SEC play and that task gets no easier on Wednesday. The Bulldogs (11-12 overall, 3-7 in the SEC) will host Tennessee (16-7, 6-4) in an 8 p.m. tipoff at Humphrey Coliseum.

On Monday, head coach Chris Jans held his weekly press conference and discussed the Volunteers among other topics:

Q: Obviously, your team’s record isn’t where you’d hoped it would be at this point of the season. What’s been your message to the players?

Jans: I would say we are not in a spot we thought we would be, period. Not just in the SEC but overall. We did not have a stellar non-conference portion of our season and it paled into comparison to the prior three years in the number of wins. Even more importantly, the number of quality wins for a potential resume. If you pay attention to what we did in the non-league for three years, it was a special sauce, in my opinion, in why we were able to make the (NCAA) Tournament and get the seeds we did the last couple of years.

We put ourselves in a hole going into SEC play. Certainly, we had that mini-run to start where hey, we can fight our way back into where we want to be. Then it went in the wrong direction and it’s been a struggle since then. I said this before, the young men we have, they’ve been resilient. They came to work with the right mindset, the right approach. If we were not having quality practices, I just wouldn’t talk about it. I wouldn’t say we had bad ones. I just wouldn’t talk about it.

I said this before, all that matters is how we play on game day and the results of those particular games. So we were off yesterday. We will get together here in a few hours and put the gameplan in for Tennessee and try to figure out a way to put our guys in the best position to play their best come Wednesday.

Q: What observations did you take away from Saturday’s loss to Arkansas?

Jans: We just had too many costly turnovers in the first half that led to Arkansas run-outs. We talked a lot about that part of their game going into Saturday’s game and that we to take care of the ball. We had to be mindful of the type of shots we needed to take against a team. There’s an old saying that a bad shot is just like a turnover. When you turn the ball over in this league in a live-ball situation, you usually pay for it. You do it against a team like Arkansas and you pay dearly for it.

I just felt like we moved away from how we needed to play at times in the first half. When I rewatched it, for awhile we were playing exactly how we needed to play to give our team the best chance to win. We were not leading at that time but it was a manageable number. We were in position where we wanted to get it in the last five minutes and obviously have a chance to win the game. But in the second half we just had a hard time defending them. We talked about the game about switching up our defenses and getting them off rhythm and we did. Our offense actually scored in the second half and had some decent possessions. But it really just got to the point where we couldn’t get ourselves back in the game.

Q: We’ve seen the rebounding and blocked shots from Jamarion Davis-Fleming this year. What is the next step for him offensively and that development?

Jans: I know it sounds boring and I’ve said it often but it’s just how it is. The game slows down for freshmen at some point and I think it is slowing down. Does it need to slow down some more? Yeah. He had the pass there in the middle of the lane where he threw it with too much velocity on it and it was off target because he was sped up, mentally. But I thought making the two free throws consecutive because he works on it a ton. As I watch him, it keeps going in but it is a different dela in the game. It is hard to replicate that pressure.

When nobody is in the gym, there’s certainly pressure you can put on him but it’s not like game pressure. As he continues to get more comfortable and more experienced and the skill level improves because he is a hard worker and a good kid, that will come with time. Right now he is very dependable defender, a shot blocker. He is a luxury for someone like me because I like to change up our schemes, especially ball-screen coverage, and he can guard it any way you want to guard it that way. Not everybody is built that way. So that is a luxury for us when he is on the floor and being able to switch up some of our coverages with JMar.

Q: What kind of progress have you seen from Achor Achor?

Jans: From a stat sheet perspective, point blank, he had a nice game (against Arkansas). He had some points and some rebounds and made a couple of 3s if I am not mistaken. Like all players need to do, they have to play with the utmost confidence. At the same time they have to play to their strengths. Achor is no different that way. When he is around the basket he’s got to be mindful of who he is playing against.

If it is a bigger shot-blocker dude or if it is someone he can shoot over, he tends to get himself in trouble at times around the basket depending on the matchup that he has. We are encouraging him to get people up in the air and use shot fakes and find a way. Most players in this league are attracted to blocking the shot and are long and athletic. To try to counter that, you got to use some fakes and figure out a way to get them off their feet and take advantage of it that way. From an offensive perspective, he is definitely settling in and having some better games for us.

Q: Any update on Sergej Macura after he left the game Saturday?

Jans: I got an update Sunday from our trainer saying he was okay. I expect him to be at practice today. I have not physically seen him yet but from the reports I got yesterday, he is okay. I think it was more of a hand (to the face).

Q: We saw freshman Cameren Paul in a boot on Saturday. Any update on him?

Jans: Unfortunately, Cam is redshirting for us but he tore his Achilles recently and is going to have surgery (Tuesday).

Q: What are your thoughts on this Tennessee team?

Jans: It’s another typical Rick Barnes’ team where they are ultra-physical in every aspect of the game. When you play them you better be ready for a fist fight. That’s how they want to make the game and it’s usually pretty successful at getting a game to be in that variety. They are big and strong around the basket and this particular group doesn’t disappoint that way. They are a power basketball team. They certainly pick their spots in transition but they are just fine being deliberate on the offensive end of the court and taking their time in getting what they want and trying to make the defense have to guard longer and make mistakes. They try to take advantage of it.

It is a typical Coach Barnes’ team. Coming into this league, there was probably no one that I respect more from the outside looking in than him. I’m still doing the same after being in the league for four years.