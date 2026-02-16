Head coach Chris Jans talks building momentum, Josh Hubbard and Auburn

Coming off a much-needed road win at rival Ole Miss, Mississippi State seeks to build momentum Wednesday when the Bulldogs host Auburn (14-11, 5-7 in SEC). Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. and will also be televised on ESNPN2.

On Monday, head coach Chris Jans met with the media to discuss the next outing among other topics:

Q: You’ve mentioned before that you get a feeling when Josh Hubbard is going to have a good game. Did you see that last Saturday in the shoot around?

Jans: If I do every single time when he is going to play good or not, it would be awesome. It is more of a hunch and the experience of being around him for almost three years now as we are coming down the stretch here. Certainly happy for him individually because he had such a monster game and was a big reason why we won the game.

But equally important for me is how he did it. That was by far his most efficient game that he’s had all the way around that I can remember. He was just really good. Not just with his minutes on the floor but also with his presence in the huddles and the shoot arounds. I talked about his leaderships abilities before and he just continues to grow. He is getting more and more comfortable in understanding when and how. In this day and age I think it is difficult for players to understand that and to pick your spots to be received well. He is doing a much better job of it and like I said, he was terrific on Saturday.

Q: Have you noticed anything different from Auburn since Steven Pearl took over?

Jans: Not a whole lot, to be honest. Similar structure in terms of schemes and what they’re trying to do on both ends of the floor. They’ve got an offensive coordinator that is very respected in our industry. So it is similar that way. They might be. They might be running a little more ball-screens that flex. But everything is built around their system that they have.

But I’m not in their huddles and I don’t watch them every game, obviously. But what I’ve seen thus far, that would be something (ball-screens) that is a little bit different. Certainly it could be because of the personnel. But for the most part it is a similar structure.

Q: With how much Josh Hubbard has done for this program, how much does that mean to you? Also, how much does Hubbard impact your process of building for this program?

Jans: We’re early to talk about next year’s team. We still got a lot of basketball yet to be played. But when you get to that point of trying to construct next year’s team, that’s where it’s at and I’ve said that since I’ve arrived. It’s not about building a program anymore. People didn’t necessarily love that I said in my first press conference but unfortunately it was true for where (college basketball) was at and where it was going.

Now then when I said that and I can say it now, it has nothing to do with culture, standards, the expectations, how you run you program. Obviously, the kids are the biggest deal inside of a program and who you bring in, etc. But when you get to that point, who’s coming back is certainly the first and most important decisions and questions that everybody’s going to have.

Then once the dust clears with that, then that kind of determines what you need to go along with what you got coming back. Especially, I think with this year going forward with the (transfer) portal date being moved significantly later than it has been in the past, those questions need to be answered first and foremost.

So with Josh, at the end of his freshman year, who we try to pair him with in the backcourt, what kind of style we going to play is directly affected by having Josh return in that way.

Q: What do you think the key is to build off Saturday’s performance and trying to string together more wins?

Jans: That’s a good question. That’s certainly what we’re trying to do, been trying to do. Looking at the tape, the game couldn’t have unfolded much better. Certainly you could get a stop and score every time down the floor but that’s not realistic. The way we envisioned it, we didn’t play great the last 5-7 minutes of the game. But on the road in a rivalry game, if that’s the one thing you got a gripe about as a coach or as a fan or whoever, we can live with that.

Now it’s just, hey, we’ve been preaching this and that. Look at all these possessions and that we did this and that, and look at the results both on the offensive and defensive end of the floor. I thought we had more bite to us guarding the ball. We used that segment against Tennessee in the second half where we went on a run to have a chance to get back in the game. But we never got to that point.

But we played (against Ole Miss) with a little more edge on both ends of the floor and that was the takeaway. Hey, we got to bottle that up. We are capable of that against really good teams. I thought we played more like that over the course of 40 minutes, especially the first 30 minutes of the game.

So it’s replicated, it’s the buy-in. I’ve praised them all year long for their resilience, their practice habits and coming back to work after a tough defeat and we’ve had some this year. So I certainly would expect them to even be better after coming off a win like that in terms of their energy, their approach and their motors.

I congratulated all of them. But I thought everybody that was there on the bus was all in. It didn’t matter if they played or not played. The guys that didn’t play probably celebrated the hardest in the locker room and that’s hard, that’s tough. It made me smile, internally and externally, when I got to see that and be a part of that. Who knows what today or Wednesday will bring but the hope is that they’re having more bounce in their step and more confidence. Certainly winning and playing well gives you confidence, individually and collectively. Hopefully that is the result.

Q: You’ve already done it this year but what’s the dynamic like going against a former player like KeShawn Murphy on Wednesday?

Jans: Really haven’t thought about it. We’ve already done it and it’s just an added dynamic normal now. It’s going to be normal across the country.p (Murphy) will be on the scouting report like everyone else will be that plays for the other team. I don’t think too much about it to be honest with you.

Q: Along those lines, what have you seen from KeShawn Murpphy this season with what he’s done at Auburn?

Jans: I mean, it’s 11 a.m. on a Monday. I’ve certainly done some work but I haven’t gotten as deep as I will be as the prep unfolds. Certainly my staff is way ahead of me. Our first meeting is after the media (gathering) t9 get deeper into (Auburn) as a staff. So I couldn’t give an intelligent answer right now.