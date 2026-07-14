Chris Jans Summer Q&A

Mississippi State men’s basketball is back on the floor at Humphrey Coliseum and the Mize Pavilion practice facilities for the first time as a group ahead of the 2026-27 campaign. Head coach Chris Jans spoke to the media ahead of his fifth year in charge of the Bulldogs about the offseason process and preparations for the new year.

Here’s everything Chris Jans said in his summer media session on Tuesday.

Q: What did you learn from last season?

Chris Jans: Hopefully, we learned a lot. I guess we’ll see when this season unfolds how much we learned, but it definitely was a humbling experience, if I’m being truthful. Hadn’t been through that as a head coach… didn’t prepare for it. We did the best we could every day to prepare our team and put it in the best position possible. Obviously, with the results, it wasn’t what anyone wanted or expected.

Starts with me, and I know our fanbase didn’t like it either, nor did our players, or anyone invested in this program. At this point, it’s important as a program, and it starts with me… you can’t let a bad play lead to another one. You sulk about it, pout about it and make another mistake. AS a staff we can’t let that affect the next season in the bigger picture.

“I’m the biggest culprit, I probably bring it up more than anybody does. I’ve got to have some self discipline and move on, which I think I have for the most part… and you don’t really have a choice. The season is over, it’s portal/retention mode, and you don’t have time. Even teams that end the way they want it to end don’t have a choice.

It was a heck of an experience, not a good one, but at this point all we can do is grow from it, learn from it and do the things to ensure it never happens again.

Q: What did you hope to accomplish in the transfer portal?

Jans: WE had a lot to accomplish. Get better… certainly wanted some more guys that could score the basketball up and down the roster, but we needed more positional size defensively. We were poor on both sides of the ball. It wasn’t one glaring issue, and having a defensive disposition walking in the door, we needed more of that from individuals to put it in a pot and make it come out the way we want to.

We had a lot of holes to fill and we’ll see in the next few months how we did.

Q: How big of a boost was Josh Hubbard’s return ahead fo the transfer portal?

Jans: I was pretty confident Josh would return to Mississippi State. The outside world, our fanbase that follows closely, were concerned, and rightfully so, I understand that. They were relieved and excited when he made that public. A lot of people were hitting me with congrats, but I knew for some time that was the case. For all of us, it was like, yeah, we can build around that, and, to the latter part of your question, get him some scoring help.

He had carried the load way too much and too often. It was too much to ask, and at the same time, Josh needs bigger guards around him. He’s got to ahve size around him to guard other teams, bigger/better guards, because of how he’s built. That was important to us… Time will tell come November, we’ve got a lot of work to do and a lot of room to grow, if we fill those holes.

Q: What is Gai Chol’s status?

Jans: Gai has returned, he had major knee surgery and it’s hard to come back from that regardless of your size as an athlete, but I think it’s a little more difficult when you’re a 7-foot kid. He’s practicing, got no restrictions. He worked very diligently with Bryce, our trainer, who does an excellent job of following protocol and being diligent with his rehab. It’s nice to have another big body in practice and especially someone who understands the terminology, the standards and flow of everything that goes on.

He’s a vet; you don’t have as many as you used to. We have five guys that were with us last year and he’s one of them. Time will tell, come to games, which is the most important part, but certainly he’s gonna impact our program just from being available every day and being on the floor every day and having size in practice every day.

Q: What are the main differences compared to this time last year?

Jans: I’m careful because I’ve been doing this long enough to understand what they look like in June/July doesn’t necessarily mean what they’re gonna look like in November or March. It’s just different. We haven’t had any adversity yet. How they interact when they have some adversity, how’s it going to be when everyone is excited to be back? When playing time gets doled out, how’s that going to go?

Having said that, I love walking in the gym every day. The energy, the vibe, I don’t care if it’s a two-man shooting group or a 15-person practice. If you walk into our gym, there’s an energy pumping through it, and it feels good. I can hear it from my office before I get down there some days.

It’s not just players. It starts with the staff, the managers and GA’s, and the coaches. There’s a renewed sense of energy. It’s renewed for me because I’ve been here; for some guys, it’s all they know. They just got here. But that sticks out more than anything. We haven’t had a lot of adversity yet, but I love the quality of person that we have in the maroon and white every day right now. They’ve been off the charts, on time every day, ready to go, have a great approach. It’s going to get harder as we get deeper into the preparation time for the games, but the early returns, the mood and the vibe are really good right now.

Q: What have you seen from the returning sophomores?

We talked about Gai, we had two other guys, Tee and Cam, who both redshirted last year, so they haven’t been able to play yet. Cam is recovering from an injury that required surgery, he’s still not cleared. It’s a long recovery, but he’s doing some stationary things. He’s lifting, he’s out there every day, he’s put on really good weight. He looks bigger, so he’s got time left, won’t be back until the fall.

Tee, if you saw him last year and saw him now, you wouldn’t recognize him. He came in pretty hefty, and he and Don Walker, our strength coach, have done a tremendous job working together to change his body. It didn’t happen overnight; it’s not over. He’s still not where we want him to be, but it’s within striking distance of where we need him to be, weight-wise. He just looks different, he’s moving around, he’s excited to not be a redshirt and he’s gonna be competing for playing time.

King was a guy who played 13 minutes a game as a true freshman. Had some ups and downs, which is typical. I think any second-year player in the same program, the confidence level you ahve wlaking int he door because of the understanding of vernacular and the standards and rhythm, everything that goes on as part of a program. That just catapults how you feel. You’re not learning as much new stuff every single day and his body’s better, his mind’s better. He’s been very aggressive and I wouldn’t sit here and say he’s a leader of the team, but he’s not afraid to speak up. He’s not afraid to help one of the new guys regardless if there’s an age difference, and I like to see that.

And certainly Josh rounds out the five returnees. As you can imagine, he’s taking the leadership role to a different level than he had in previous seasons.

Q: Can you walk us through the new assistant coaches?

Jans: Yeah. We’ve had more change in this offseason than we’ve had since I arrived. These staffs have mushroomed to be so big compared to 10, 20, 30 years ago.

In the past, we had three or four continuities, which was probably a little bit easier that way. And I love the staff that we’ve had. They’ve been really, really good, and early returns. I love this one too. We’ve got some new guys, a couple of guys I’m more familiar with than the 3rd with Shunn Buchanan, who has played for me and then was a GA here at Mississippi State our first two years. Then he went off to New Mexico State, coincidentally, for a couple of years, and got on the floor. Now he’s back in a completely different role, and he’s been awesome. He’s got a chance to be a superstar in this business, and I’m excited for him. The relationship, obviously, has changed over time, which is really fun for me, anyway. I’m assuming it is for him. His relatability to players and his understanding of me and how we’re trying to do things is off the charts because of obvious reasons. So he’s hit the ground running and is doing really, really well.

And then, Corey Barker, someone that our players aren’t familiar with, but I am. We worked together. This would be our third time. He was with me at Bowling Green and then New Mexico State. So obviously, I have a huge belief in him and what he brings to a program. Just being on the road, and how many people, I can’t tell you how many people came up to me and patted us on the back for adding him to the mix, and how people in the industry that had influence were so excited that Corey was with us. He’s so connected across the country, and his reputation of being a big-time relationship builder, with players, both your own players, and certainly potential incoming players is off the chart, and maybe he’s a positive guy. He’s always got a positive energy to him. And so he’s helping that way.

Someone that I wasn’t that familiar with, to be honest, I didn’t know him at all. I got to know him throughout the process, was Alex Barlow. I’m not afraid to hire people that I’m not familiar with. I’ve done plenty of times in the past… because I think it gives you a whole different approach, new ideas outside the box. A different mindset, and he’s got a unique background. It’s something that I wanted. I didn’t want a normal college coach’s resume. I wanted someone who had coached professional basketball somewhere, somehow, and his resume with eight years in the Celtic organization, working for one of the best organizations in the NBA. He played for Brad Stevens, and then Brad Stevens left, I think, after his freshman year, and then hired him after he graduated from Butler. I think that speaks volumes for how someone like that looks at him, views him. I actually had a chance to talk to him on the phone during the process, and I just saw him this past weekend as well. And after we had hired him. He’s a bright, bright young guy, who’s got great ideas, and he’s gonna work with us more on the offensive end.

Q: How did the process go to recruit Kostas?

Jans: What I’ve seen in the industry is that for some programs, it’s a priority from the jump. Year-round recruiting internationally. We do some of that… but we’re not necessarily a program that recruits internationally first. What’s happened since the portal is open is most teams recruit here, and when the pool dries up and supplies get low, then the smart thing to do is to look where the pool is bigger and there’s more players that can impact your level still remaining.

That’s what happened with us. It got later, and we still had needs to fill. Didn’t feel like in this market, high school or portal, that there were enough candidates we could get involved with for the value, etc.

We turned our efforts over there and ended up signing Kostas a bit later in the process.

Q: What kind of presence has Josh had with the new guys?

Jans: He’s been awesome. He’s turned the page. I talked earlier about get to the next play, we’ve got to get to the next season. WE can’t linger, and I’m the biggest culprit, because that ain’t gonna help us. We’ve gotta learn, grow and help each other that way. His energy, his approach, his leadership have been elite.

He’s excited about his new teammates. I think he’s excited about the vibe and the mood inside our walls thus far. With a little caveat, we haven’t had a lot of adversity yet. I think we’ll create some maybe down the final stretches of July. We’ll have more team practices then. I’m in the midst of, and our staff as well, heavy recruiting period right now. Right in the middle of two weeks where we’re on the road for consecutive weeks, four days in a row, and you’re away from the team. But the last couple of weeks, we’ll have more of a rhythm and more of a practice mentality than just an individual improvement, and we’ll test them here and there and see how they handle harder situations, longer practices. A tougher environment.

Josh, he’s a veteran. He’s been and done that. He’s seen, unfortunately, the good, the bad, and the ugly now in his career. I know he likes the good, like everybody does, more than the other parts, and I think he’s going to do everything in his power to make sure that doesn’t happen again.

