Mississippi State lands former Tennessee commitment and 2027 LHP Cooper Burti

Just a few short months after making a commitment to Tennessee baseball, one of the top lefthanded pitchers in the 2027 class will be making his way to Starkville.

New Jersey native Cooper Burti announced on social media that he is committing to Mississippi State. He made his decision after visiting the Diamond Dawgs.

Burti is ranked as the No. 10 LHP nationally by Perfect Game and is considered the top player in the class out of the state of New Jersey. The Cherokee High School standout decommitted from the Volunteers shortly after Tony Vitello and pitching coach Frank Anderson left for the San Francisco Giants.

The 6’0 lefthander had a fastball that topped out at 92 mph during his junior season but was a regular 88-91. He also plays quarterback for his high school football team at Cherokee.

Head coach Brian O’Connor and his staff have a history inside the state of New Jersey and that has already filtered into the roster and recruiting classes for the coach. The Diamond Dawgs have three New Jersey signees for the 2026 class as SS Noah Danza, OF Michael Hanna and SS Zach Geertsma are all slated to join the Bulldogs after flipping their commitments from Virginia in the most recent signing class.

There are also New Jersey players on the current roster as MIF Drew Wyers, LHP William Kirk, CF Aidan Teel and RHP Jackson Logar hail from the state.

O’Connor is building one of the nation’s best signing classes for 2027. The coach’s first fulltime class has 10 players committed and has seven top 100 players already in it. Burti joins North Carolina’s Connor Salerno as the two LHP in the class.