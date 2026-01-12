Mississippi State adds former LSU offensive lineman DJ Chester to the roster

Mississippi State’s reshaping of the 2026 offensive line continued on Monday morning with another transfer addition up front. Former LSU offensive lineman DJ Chester announced his signing with Mississippi State and his plans to remain in the SEC.

Chester becomes the fifth transfer offensive lineman this month for head coach Jeff Lebby and his staff. He joins Isaiah Autry-Dent (Oklahoma), Jaelyne Matthews (Florida State), Mario Nash (Florida State) and LJ Prudhomme (Arkansas).

Mississippi State is still searching to add multiple more offensive linemen to the roster and there’s still several targets left on the radar.

During his prep career in Georgia, the 6-foot-5 and 335-pound Chester was a four-star prospect by Rivals and was listed as the nation’s No. 7 interior offensive lineman. He has two years of remaining eligibility.

After redshirting at LSU in 2023, Chester started 12 games at center in 2024 and earned Freshman All-American and Freshman All-SEC honors. This past season Chester played left tackle and center for the Tigers, and has started 14 career games.

This month Chester ended up taking official visits to both Mississippi State and Alabama before making his decision on Monday.