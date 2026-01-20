Tuesday's Dawg Biscuits: Updates on 2027 prospects DJ Dotson and Mitchell Turner

Step inside for the latest on 2027 prospects on Mississippi State’s radar in football and basketball along with the transfer portal and team news:

First Biscuit – Starting the day with the transfer portal, on Monday I talked to a few sources close to the Mississippi State program about the remaining needs and nothing new there. Colorado transfer offensive tackle Jordan Seaton is still the top target and Mississippi State continues to talk to Seaton and his family on a daily basis. While there’s been rumors of other visits for Seaton, most sources told me that Oregon will be Seaton’s final visit (likely to start that Oregon visit on Tuesday) and then Seaton will take a couple of days to make his decision. The enrollment deadline at most schools on his list is coming up soon so that is a factor, too. Regarding other portal notes, State is still wanting to add an edge from an NIL standpoint but the rest of the additions will be roster fillers. We could see more visitors this week at Mississippi State and we will update that situation as we get information.

Second Biscuit – Moving to team news but somewhat still with the transfer portal, Mississippi State is still searching to add another edge prospect to the roster but of course, those pickings are quite slim these days. In talking to Mississippi State sources, there’s been discussions on the current roster regarding who could play edge in Zach Arnett’s system. We know that State has signed Florida State transfer edge Amaree Williams and freshman Tyshun Willis is also a candidate along with former juco transfer LaKendrick James. But one source said they expected Tyler Lockhart and Derion Gullette to also get looks at the edge position and that Gullette could be the best fit for that spot. Of course and as noted above, State is also still searching to add another transfer edge.

Third Biscuit – Moving to football recruiting, on Monday I talked some more with 2027 Mississippi State commitment and defensive back Hudson Fuqua of Riverdale (Tenn.) High School. Fuqua was back in Starkville this past weekend for Mississippi State’s junior day event and he said he got a lot more 1 on 1 time with safeties coach Matt Barnes as they went over his film and discussed what he can do to improve. Fuqua said he likes the family feel at Mississippi State, as well. He said a lot of the coaches there had their families with them and he said that was good to see how everyone respected each other and were a close group. I know that fans are usually skeptical, and rightfully so, about early out of state commitments. But so far, Fuqua seems pretty solid with his Bulldog commitment.

Fourth Biscuit – Moving to basketball for a minute, on Monday I talked to a couple of sources regarding the remainder of Mississippi State’s Class of 2026 and the upcoming transfer portal window, which is in April. As you know, Mississippi State signed three players in the November signing period and sources still believe that will likely be it for high school guys. The Bulldogs are still in touch with former State commit Ladarius Givan but they don’t expect him to return to the class. So more than likely, the remainder of the spots to fill for the 2026-27 roster will come from the transfer portal and that will likely be 5-6 spots to fill.

Fifth Biscuit – Back to football recruiting, on Monday I exchanged some messages with 2027 defensive tackle prospect Mitchell Turner of Louisville High School. He already holds double-digit offers and that includes SEC offers from Mississippi State and Alabama. So expect Turner to blow up this spring with many more Power 4 offers. Turner was at Mississippi State last Saturday for the Bulldogs’ first junior day event of the year and he has already been on campus numerous times since last year. We will talk more later this week but Turner said he appreciated the way Mississippi State’s staff treated him and his family, and how they made them feel at home and comfortable.

And for the gravy on top – And lastly on Monday, I talked with 2027 offensive tackle and Rivals three-star prospect DJ Dotson of Oak Grove High School. Dotson was also at Mississippi State’s junior day gathering this past weekend and said Jeff Lebby and Phil Loadholt emphasized to him that he can be a vital part of their program moving forward. Dotson said it was an enjoyable day and he plans to be back in Starkville this spring. For several months, Dotson had Mississippi State, Georgia and Georgia Tech as his Top 3 favorites. But on Monday, he said his Top 2 are now Mississippi State and Georgia Tech and he plans to make his decision before August.