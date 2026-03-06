Drew Wyers playing his part in Diamond Dawg story

Brian O’Connor has a problem that any coach would dream of during their career, and the coach can’t help but throw up his hands about it each game.

While the veteran skipper tries to narrow down a lineup to focus reps ahead of SEC play, his players refuse to allow it to happen. When opportunity has presented itself this season, players continue to step up and force O’Connor to get them into the lineup.

O’Connor had it happen again in Thursday night’s series opener for No. 4 Mississippi State against Lipscomb as the Diamond Dawgs had some shakeup in the lineup. With a lefthanded pitcher on the mound for the Bisons, O’Connor went with Drew Wyers at second base and the leadoff spot.

State’s offense struggled against starter Alexander Llinas through five innings with no runs on five scattered hits. Wyers would end that struggle in the sixth as he led off the inning with his first home run of his Bulldog tenure, and it got the offense going in a 8-3 win.

Wyers came right back in the seventh inning and led off with another home run to continue the offensive barrage. It was a special feeling getting his first two home runs inside of Dudy Noble Field but lifting up starter Ryan McPherson and giving the team the win was at the forefront.

“We trust each other and when we get down, we know that we’re not out of the fight,” Wyers said. “It’s how the game should be played. Ryan McPherson threw his (expletive) off and you want to do it for him as an offense. That was the response in the dugout.”

Wyers ready when his number is called

Wyers has been slipping through the cracks for many in the first 14 games or so this season, but the veteran is making it difficult to keep him out of the lineup.

Last season at Bryant, Wyers earned America East Player of the Year honors after batting .407 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs, 50 RBI and 42 runs. He was top 10 nationally in batting average and was a semifinalist for the Brooks Wallace Award given to the nation’s best shortstop.

In seven games and five starts, he has eight hits with a .421 batting average, six runs, two home runs, one double and four RBI. As productive as he’s been when given a chance, he’s fighting with Gehrig Frei at second who has been equally productive. His mindset is to take care of what he can and take advantage when his time comes.

“The best teams, iron sharpens iron. You look at the most successful teams that win in Omaha and the depth that they have,” Wyers said. “It’s a long season. A guy like me who’s s a vet that’s been around the block or who has played a lot of college baseball, being ready and staying mentally prepared or doing whatever I can to help this team win”

One of the things that Wyers did on Thursday to help his team was move over to first base for a couple of innings. As Frei entered the game in the latter innings to pinch hit for Blake Bevis, first base was open.

Reed Stallman has been dealing with a laceration on his foot which gave him a night off at the plate. Stallman came in for the ninth to defend, but O’Connor wasn’t ready to bring in the defender. Wyers had been taking some reps at first in practice and he jumped at the chance.

“It just comes down to doing whatever the team needs me to do, and that spot just happened to be up,” Wyers said. “I was a fat kid growing up, so I had some experience at first. Luckily, I kind of know the angles and how to play first base from being overweight as a young kid. Just doing what I can to step up and help my team win.”

For O’Connor, that’s exactly what he’s looking for in his players and why the team has shown the attributes of being special.

O’Connor mentioned on Thursday that this year’s team is the deepest he’s ever coached in over two decades leading a program. Having that depth and experience only makes for a more prepared team come postseason.

“Certainly, our team was rewarded with the night that Drew Wyers had,” O’Connor said. “It served us well tonight and is going to serve us well because in over 55 ball games, injuries are going to happen. Guys are going to be dinged up and we’re preparing ourselves when those situations come about.”

Whether Wyers gets a chance to start every day or not isn’t his concern. He’s all in on this team and this 2026 season being as special as it can be.

For the first time in his career, Wyers has a chance to compete for championships. It’s why he came to Starkville in the first place and he wants to leave his mark.

“I’ve never played in the postseason personally, so I’m really pushing to do whatever the team needs me to do to make a run in the postseason and compete for a national championship,” Wyers said. “The dynamic is great. It’s such a deep team with a lot of great players and characteristics that guys uphold within their personalities. It’s a special group for sure.”