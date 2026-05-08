Drew Wyers "Dizzy" after being struck by ball in pregame, day to day decision

Mississippi State baseball head coach Brian O’Connor was forced to scratch shortstop Drew Wyers just before gametime on Thursday night. Wyers was hit by a ball in a freak accident during warm-ups and missed a 10-3 win over Auburn in Game One of the final SEC home series.

“He got hit in the head with a ball, a random thing,” O’Connor said after the game. “What are the odds of that? He was fine and then during in and out, he just didn’t look right… he came off the field and he was dizzy.”

Wyers, a senior transfer from Bryant, took over the position during the LSU series and had only missed one game since the last week of April. His veteran presence as an infield glove and .333 average at the plate warranted his inclusion in the lineup, but he has 18 starts in 32 appearances this season.

Sophomore Ryder Woodson replaced him in the lineup, who went 1-2 with an RBI and a walk in the victory over the Tigers.

O’Connor indicated that they’re in a wait-and-see situation with Wyers as to whether he’ll play in the series against the Tigers.

“Put Ryder in there, and I think that he stepped up and did a nice job for us,” O’Connor continued. “I don’t think there’s concussion protocol or anything like that, so we’ll see how (Wyers) feels tomorrow.”

Game Two begins at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.